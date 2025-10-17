$41.640.12
Trump said he would talk to Zelensky about Tomahawk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

US President Donald Trump said that the issue of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is on the agenda and will be discussed with Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump expressed hope for an end to the war without the use of these missiles, noting that the US also needs them for its own purposes.

President Donald Trump stated that the issue of providing Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles is on the agenda and he will discuss it with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump said this during a meeting with the Ukrainian leader, as reported by UNN.

When asked if he could provide Tomahawk or long-range missiles to equalize missile capabilities between Ukraine and Russia, Trump replied: "We will talk about it, it's on the agenda.

I also have an obligation to make sure that we as a country are fully equipped... We will talk about Tomahawk, and we would prefer that they didn't need Tomahawk. We would much prefer that the war ended 

- Trump stated.

Trump also stated that he hopes to end the war without thinking about Tomahawk.

Hopefully, we can end the war without thinking about Tomahawk. I think we're pretty close to that 

- Trump stated.

It should be noted that before this, on October 13, the US President stated that he would send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if Russia continued the war.

Trump also emphasized that Russia does not want to end the war.

In addition, a few days ago, Donald Trump called on Russian dictator Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

However, yesterday, October 16, on the eve of the meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump held a lengthy conversation with Putin. Trump stated that next week there will be a high-level meeting between the US and Russian teams. He also stated that he would meet with Putin in Hungary to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine.

Trump said that the topic of Tomahawk was raised during the conversation with Putin.

The head of the White House noted that the US has a large number of these missiles, but they are needed by the country itself.

Anna Murashko

Politics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Hungary
Ukraine