EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia expected to be adopted this week - Kallas

The adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia is expected this week, said the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on Monday after arriving at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN writes.

We expect the 19th package of sanctions to be adopted this week, unfortunately not today, but we also have a leaders' meeting scheduled for Thursday. - Kallas said.

Details

According to the head of EU diplomacy, "we see President Trump's efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine." "Of course, all these efforts are welcome, but we do not see Russia truly striving for peace. Russia only understands force and only negotiates when it is truly forced to negotiate. Therefore, we do not see this yet," Kallas said.

And she added, referring to the expectation of new sanctions: "That's why we are discussing what else we can do."

"And what else we can do, including regarding the shadow fleet. We are discussing with member states how best to coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet," the head of EU diplomacy pointed out.

Recall

On September 19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are also imposed against 118 shadow fleet vessels and large energy companies. The new package also affects China and India.

