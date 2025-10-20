$41.730.10
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1692 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8492 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16696 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56615 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 87970 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51452 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46223 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42662 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia expected to be adopted this week - Kallas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1058 views

EU's chief diplomat Kaja Kallas announced that the 19th package of sanctions against Russia is expected this week. The adoption will not take place today, but leaders will meet on Thursday.

EU's 19th sanctions package against Russia expected to be adopted this week - Kallas

The adoption of the 19th package of EU sanctions against Russia is expected this week, said the head of the bloc's diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, on Monday after arriving at the meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN writes.

We expect the 19th package of sanctions to be adopted this week, unfortunately not today, but we also have a leaders' meeting scheduled for Thursday.

- Kallas said.

Details

According to the head of EU diplomacy, "we see President Trump's efforts aimed at establishing peace in Ukraine." "Of course, all these efforts are welcome, but we do not see Russia truly striving for peace. Russia only understands force and only negotiates when it is truly forced to negotiate. Therefore, we do not see this yet," Kallas said.

And she added, referring to the expectation of new sanctions: "That's why we are discussing what else we can do."

"And what else we can do, including regarding the shadow fleet. We are discussing with member states how best to coordinate our actions regarding the shadow fleet," the head of EU diplomacy pointed out.

Recall

On September 19, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas presented a new package of sanctions against Russia, covering energy, financial services, and trade restrictions. The import of Russian LNG is prohibited, and sanctions are also imposed against 118 shadow fleet vessels and large energy companies. The new package also affects China and India.

