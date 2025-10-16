Trump to meet Putin in Budapest

US President Donald Trump announced that a high-level meeting between US and Russian teams will take place next week. He also stated that he would meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this "inglorious" war between Russia and Ukraine. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truthsocial, as reported by UNN.

Details

"I just finished a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and it was very productive. President Putin congratulated me and the US on the great achievement of peace in the Middle East, which, he said, had been dreamed of for centuries. I truly believe that success in the Middle East will help us in negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. President Putin thanked First Lady Melania for her involvement in working with children. He was very grateful and said that this work would continue," Trump wrote.

According to him, they also spent a lot of time discussing trade between Russia and the United States after the end of the war with Ukraine.

"At the end of the conversation, we agreed that a meeting of our high-level advisors would take place next week. The initial meetings on the US side will be led by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, along with other individuals to be appointed later. The meeting place has not yet been determined. President Putin and I will meet at an agreed location, Budapest, Hungary, to discuss the possibility of ending this 'inglorious' war between Russia and Ukraine," Trump added.

He noted that tomorrow he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office, where he would discuss the conversation with Putin and much more.

I believe that today's phone call made significant progress - Trump emphasized.

Recall

Trump previously reported on a lengthy conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. This comes ahead of his meeting with Zelenskyy at the White House to discuss security and support for Ukraine.