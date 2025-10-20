EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 7796 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 24069 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 13603 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 17769 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
October 20, 04:24 AM • 21046 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 24260 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 63300 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100684 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53105 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 47567 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.6m/s
76%
749mm
Popular news
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 18241 views
Pope Leo XIV canonized the first saints from Venezuela: who entered the ranks of saintsPhotoOctober 20, 01:06 AM • 14635 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: detailsOctober 20, 01:54 AM • 27221 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 23511 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14386 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 24069 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 14590 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 100684 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 68023 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 146980 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Slovakia
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 54389 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 56570 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 75506 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 74292 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 100473 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
MiG-31
Financial Times

EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3550 views

EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas commented on Trump's upcoming meeting with Putin in Budapest. She emphasized the importance of Zelenskyy's meeting with Putin to discuss ending the war.

EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented on the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest, noting that she would like to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet with Putin, UNN writes.

Well, I would like President Zelenskyy to meet with Putin, because in fact, they are the ones who should agree on this. As I said, they are meeting, but let's see what comes out of this meeting. I think it's important that President Zelenskyy also meets with Putin, and they could discuss what they can do. If America has enough power to pressure Russia to sit down at the negotiating table, if they use it, then, of course, it's good if Russia stops this war.

- Kallas replied to the question of whether she considers it a kind of slap in the face that Trump is going to meet with Putin in Budapest, but there are no Europeans there.

When asked if she considers it right that a person wanted for a war crime comes to the EU, Kallas said: "Regarding Budapest, no, it's not good. To see that a person for whom the ICC has issued an arrest warrant actually comes to a European country."

"And again, the question is whether there will be any result from this. We need to see how things are going in Budapest, because we have very strongly insisted that Russia only negotiates when it is under pressure. So we also hope that President Trump will do that," she noted.

EU's top diplomat reacts to FT article on Trump's call to Zelenskyy20.10.25, 11:45 • 2362 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Kaya Kallas
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Budapest