EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas commented on the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Budapest, noting that she would like to see Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meet with Putin, UNN writes.

Well, I would like President Zelenskyy to meet with Putin, because in fact, they are the ones who should agree on this. As I said, they are meeting, but let's see what comes out of this meeting. I think it's important that President Zelenskyy also meets with Putin, and they could discuss what they can do. If America has enough power to pressure Russia to sit down at the negotiating table, if they use it, then, of course, it's good if Russia stops this war. - Kallas replied to the question of whether she considers it a kind of slap in the face that Trump is going to meet with Putin in Budapest, but there are no Europeans there.

When asked if she considers it right that a person wanted for a war crime comes to the EU, Kallas said: "Regarding Budapest, no, it's not good. To see that a person for whom the ICC has issued an arrest warrant actually comes to a European country."

"And again, the question is whether there will be any result from this. We need to see how things are going in Budapest, because we have very strongly insisted that Russia only negotiates when it is under pressure. So we also hope that President Trump will do that," she noted.

