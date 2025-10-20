Some European leaders want to appeal to Trump regarding Tomahawks for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

army.mil

Some European leaders themselves want to ask US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

First of all, I would like to say that European countries also have Tomahawks. The question is not just about Tomahawks as such. The question is about the use of weapons. Because you can have ATACMS, but how can you use them? The question is not only what kind of weapons you have, but how you can use them. - Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Ukraine asked European leaders to ask Trump on their behalf to provide Tomahawks.

The President emphasized that it is clear that their use will be for military purposes and in coordination, but "we choose this path ourselves."

We spoke with European leaders immediately after the meeting with President Trump. They themselves want to appeal to him. We are in constant coordination. We had a refueling stop in Ireland. And at that moment, when we stopped, Andriy Yermak contacted all NSAs, they communicated. That is, we are in constant contact with the NSAs of European countries, and together we are building our common position, and then they will also appeal to the United States of America in various formats. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy announced with whom among European partners he spoke after meeting with Trump

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that the United States cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he is very kind to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the Trump administration will continue to work for peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW