Some European leaders want to appeal to Trump regarding Tomahawks for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
08:37 AM • 11365 views
The President spoke about the areas of the front where the situation has improved
08:22 AM • 34059 views
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime
08:16 AM • 18737 views
Zelenskyy initiates extension of martial law and mobilization in Ukraine: draft laws already in Rada
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 22779 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
07:07 AM • 6248 views
EU considers admitting new countries without full voting rights: Politico learned how this could help Ukraine
October 20, 04:24 AM • 23806 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
October 20, 02:26 AM • 25636 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 64278 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104233 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 53267 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.5m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
World Day Against Pain and International Statistics Day: what else is celebrated on October 20October 20, 02:57 AM • 8082 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayedOctober 20, 04:49 AM • 27632 views
Ukraine and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot systems - Zelenskyy07:56 AM • 12828 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 20998 views
EU diplomacy chief answered whether Trump's meeting with Putin in Budapest without Europeans is not a "slap in the face"09:15 AM • 5028 views
Publications
Louvre Heist: Key Details of the High-Profile Crime08:22 AM • 34098 views
New elite of Ukrainian business: a ranking of young entrepreneurs who are building global businesses despite the warPhoto08:14 AM • 21242 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 104247 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 71193 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 150025 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Andriy Yermak
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
China
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 56748 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 58270 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 77281 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 75846 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 101966 views
Actual
Social network
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot
ATACMS
MiG-31

Some European leaders want to appeal to Trump regarding Tomahawks for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1708 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that some European leaders themselves want to appeal to Donald Trump with a request to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. He emphasized that the issue is not only the availability of weapons, but also their use for military purposes and coordination.

Some European leaders want to appeal to Trump regarding Tomahawks for Ukraine - Zelenskyy
army.mil

Some European leaders themselves want to ask US President Donald Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, UNN reports.

First of all, I would like to say that European countries also have Tomahawks. The question is not just about Tomahawks as such. The question is about the use of weapons. Because you can have ATACMS, but how can you use them? The question is not only what kind of weapons you have, but how you can use them.

- Zelenskyy answered the question of whether Ukraine asked European leaders to ask Trump on their behalf to provide Tomahawks.

The President emphasized that it is clear that their use will be for military purposes and in coordination, but "we choose this path ourselves."

We spoke with European leaders immediately after the meeting with President Trump. They themselves want to appeal to him. We are in constant coordination. We had a refueling stop in Ireland. And at that moment, when we stopped, Andriy Yermak contacted all NSAs, they communicated. That is, we are in constant contact with the NSAs of European countries, and together we are building our common position, and then they will also appeal to the United States of America in various formats.

- Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy announced with whom among European partners he spoke after meeting with Trump18.10.25, 00:12 • 3478 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump said that the United States cannot give all its weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, he emphasized that he is very kind to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

US Vice President J.D. Vance said that the Trump administration will continue to work for peace in Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW16.10.25, 06:35 • 5186 views

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
ATACMS
National Security Agency
J. D. Vance
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine