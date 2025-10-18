Zelenskyy announced with whom among European partners he spoke after meeting with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that after meeting with Donald Trump, he had a phone conversation with a group of leaders of European countries, with the main representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing." He said this during a press conference, as reported by UNN.

After the meeting with the US President and his team, we had a conversation with our strategic partners. I had a joint phone conversation with a group of leaders of European countries, with the main representatives of the "Coalition of the Willing." Ursula von der Leyen, António Costa, President of Finland Alexander Stubb were present, and the Prime Minister of Norway, and the Prime Minister of Britain Keir Starmer also participated. I wanted to thank the Prime Minister of Italy, Meloni, she was also there. NATO Secretary General Rutte and the Prime Minister of Poland Tusk joined in - Zelenskyy said.

