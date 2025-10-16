Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW
Kyiv • UNN
The transfer of Tomahawk missiles by the US will not lead to a significant escalation of the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of long-range cruise missiles. This will allow Ukraine to inflict damage on key Russian military facilities.
The transfer of Tomahawk missiles to the US will not lead to a significant escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of corresponding Russian long-range cruise missiles against Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.
Details
Analysts point out that Russia regularly uses a wide range of long-range cruise missiles comparable to the American Tomahawk missile, such as X-series cruise missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles.
Russia has been using most of these missiles since 2022 to strike Ukraine and began deploying Iskander-K cruise missiles in 2023
They emphasize that Russia escalated its war in Ukraine by launching an unprecedented medium-range ballistic missile strike on Ukraine using its Oreshnik ballistic missile system with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles in November 2024 and promising to deploy the systems in Belarus by the end of 2025.
"The long-range capabilities and significant payload of American Tomahawk missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to inflict significant damage on key Russian military facilities located deep within Russian territory, such as the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, and the Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, from which Russia launches strategic bombers that launch air-launched cruise missiles during Russian strikes on Ukraine," analysts summarize.
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask for the supply of Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.
US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT15.10.25, 17:53 • 2536 views