Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW

October 15, 06:12 PM • 18955 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 41938 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
October 15, 10:14 AM • 46001 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
October 15, 09:25 AM • 38835 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
October 15, 09:00 AM • 37933 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
October 15, 08:32 AM • 27645 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
October 15, 08:03 AM • 20734 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
October 15, 07:49 AM • 18575 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
October 15, 07:17 AM • 41483 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
October 15, 07:08 AM • 41255 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
Russian drones attacked Nizhyn: hits and injuries reportedOctober 15, 06:28 PM • 5446 views
Killed and sold for organs? Former participant of Belarusian "The Voice" disappeared in Myanmar - Russian mediaPhotoOctober 15, 07:09 PM • 3458 views
The Third Assault Brigade reacted to information about the detention of, presumably, their fighters in Ternopil region: ready to cooperate with the policeOctober 15, 07:20 PM • 5644 views
Russian occupiers' raid against Crimean Tatar women in Crimea: MFA issues statementOctober 15, 08:59 PM • 2808 views
Air raid alert declared across Ukraine due to MiG takeoffs: explosions heard in several regional centers02:44 AM • 4238 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 32745 views
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABUOctober 15, 08:15 AM • 47283 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolationOctober 15, 07:08 AM • 41255 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideoOctober 15, 05:50 AM • 66158 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 14751 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 64667 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 43415 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 45883 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 52016 views
The Diplomat
The New York Times
Film
MiG-31
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 616 views

The transfer of Tomahawk missiles by the US will not lead to a significant escalation of the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of long-range cruise missiles. This will allow Ukraine to inflict damage on key Russian military facilities.

Transfer of Tomahawk to Ukraine will not escalate the war, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of cruise missiles - ISW

The transfer of Tomahawk missiles to the US will not lead to a significant escalation of Russia's war against Ukraine, but will be a symmetrical response to Russia's use of corresponding Russian long-range cruise missiles against Ukraine. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point out that Russia regularly uses a wide range of long-range cruise missiles comparable to the American Tomahawk missile, such as X-series cruise missiles, Kalibr cruise missiles, Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles, and Iskander ballistic and cruise missiles.

Russia has been using most of these missiles since 2022 to strike Ukraine and began deploying Iskander-K cruise missiles in 2023

- ISW notes.

They emphasize that Russia escalated its war in Ukraine by launching an unprecedented medium-range ballistic missile strike on Ukraine using its Oreshnik ballistic missile system with multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles in November 2024 and promising to deploy the systems in Belarus by the end of 2025.

"The long-range capabilities and significant payload of American Tomahawk missiles will allow the Ukrainian military to inflict significant damage on key Russian military facilities located deep within Russian territory, such as the Shahed drone factory in Yelabuga, Republic of Tatarstan, and the Engels-2 airbase in Saratov Oblast, from which Russia launches strategic bombers that launch air-launched cruise missiles during Russian strikes on Ukraine," analysts summarize.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will ask for the supply of Tomahawk missiles during a meeting in Washington. Zelenskyy is preparing to meet with Trump to discuss sensitive issues, including arms supplies and forcing Russia to peace.

US Department of Defense prepared a plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine – Trump's final decision is awaited – NYT15.10.25, 17:53 • 2536 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Institute for the Study of War
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Ukraine