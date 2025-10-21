Spain to transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy system

Spain will transfer 70 generators to Ukraine to strengthen its energy system. This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha after a meeting with his Spanish counterpart José Manuel Albares on the sidelines of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, UNN reports with reference to Sybiha's post on the X social network.

We discussed ways to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities and energy resilience, including military-technical cooperation, as well as Spain's important contribution to the PURL and SAFE programs. I thanked Spain for the announced energy assistance to Ukraine – 70 generators – which will arrive soon. We appreciate this assistance to the Ukrainian people ahead of winter. - the post says.

In addition, Sybiha, during a conversation with the Spanish Foreign Minister, emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia within the 19th package of EU sanctions and introducing additional visa restrictions.

"We also see potential for partnership between cities and regions between Ukraine and Spain. I deeply appreciate Spain's commitment to the rehabilitation of Ukrainian children from frontline areas," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry added.

Recall

The European Union has already allocated 800 million euros to support Ukraine this winter and is working on an additional 100 million euros for generators, shelters and equipment.

Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer