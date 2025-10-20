Is there a risk of power outage schedules returning - Ukrenergo's answer

The risk of hourly power outage schedules returning remains due to the ongoing war and enemy attacks on the energy system, said Vitaliy Zaichenko, chairman of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", on the telethon on October 20, writes UNN.

The risk of return is probably constant. Because the war has not ended, attacks on energy system facilities continue, but energy workers, for their part, are doing everything possible to prevent these schedules from happening. - said Zaichenko, answering whether there is a risk of hourly schedules returning in the near future.

According to him, at the moment there are no emergency schedules in Ukraine, "since yesterday."

"Today, only power limitation schedules for industry are being applied. It is for industry that there are emergency outages due to enemy drone hits on energy facilities, but this is not a schedule," Zaichenko noted.

When asked about the generation situation this morning, the head of Ukrenergo stated that "the situation is gradually improving." "Our colleagues who are engaged in generation are engaged in restoring generation facilities, and at the moment quite a lot of facilities have been put into operation. Restoration work continues," he noted.

Commenting on whether electricity imports are currently taking place to cover the deficit, Zaichenko said: "Yes, of course, they are."

"Imports take place every day, but, in my opinion and in the opinion of Ukrenergo, these imports are insufficient. That is why today, from 6 am to 10 pm, power limitation schedules have been introduced for industrial enterprises," he pointed out.

Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, a significant part of consumers in Chernihiv region without electricity