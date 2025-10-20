Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, a significant part of consumers in Chernihiv region without electricity

The Russian Federation launched new strikes on energy facilities - in two regions, there are significant power outages in Chernihiv region, where power outage schedules are still in effect, electricity consumption remains at a high level, restrictions for industry are in effect throughout Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked energy facilities in Chernihiv and Donetsk regions. In particular, a significant part of consumers in Chernihiv region remains without electricity - reported the Ministry of Energy.

"As a result of regular Russian drone attacks on energy facilities, as of this morning, there are blackouts in several regions," Ukrenergo also added.

Russia attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight: details from the Deputy Prime Minister

As indicated, energy workers are working continuously, restoring electricity supply to consumers.

"Due to the difficult situation in the energy system, caused by massive shelling and damage to energy infrastructure, power limitation schedules for industrial consumers are applied in all regions of Ukraine from 06:00 to 22:00. In Chernihiv region, hourly power outage schedules continue to be in effect due to the consequences of previous enemy attacks on the region's energy infrastructure," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains at a high level. Today, October 20, as of 6:30 AM, it was the same as on the previous working day - Friday. The reason is the cloudy and cold weather in most regions of Ukraine," Ukrenergo stated.

On October 19, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 6.3% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday. The reason for such changes was a significant cold snap throughout Ukraine.

The need for economical electricity consumption remains today. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances and do not turn on several such appliances simultaneously until 10:00 PM - emphasized Ukrenergo.

Situation at ZNPP

"The water level in the cooling pond is 13.19 m. This is enough to meet the needs of the plant," Ukrenergo reported.

Repair of ZNPP: restoration of power supply will take about a week - Grossi