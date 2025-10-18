$41.640.00
October 18, 10:58 AM
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
October 18, 09:59 AM • 25711 views
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 21088 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 40016 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 63672 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 45148 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 47758 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 36366 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 25555 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22717 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Repair of ZNPP: restoration of power supply will take about a week - Grossi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 714 views

Work has begun at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to restore the damaged power supply system. The IAEA will monitor the progress of repair work at two ZNPP facilities, which are expected to last about a week.

Repair of ZNPP: restoration of power supply will take about a week - Grossi

Work has begun at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to restore the damaged power supply system. The IAEA has committed to monitoring the progress of repair work at two ZNPP facilities. The organization also confirmed a "significant step in determined efforts" and outlined the estimated timeframe for completing work on the facilities.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Details

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi confirmed technical work to restore external power supply to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP). On the morning of October 18, after demining, the process of repairing two cables of the 330 kilovolt (kV) "Ferroalloy-1" line began. The line was disconnected from the ZNPP on May 7.

At the end of this weekend, also after the necessary demining of the specified territory on the other side, repair work should begin on the damaged section of the 750 kV "Dniprovska" line. This line was disconnected on September 23. The latter fact led to a complete loss of external power supply to the ZNPP.

According to the new report, deadlines and responsibilities for repairs at ZNPP facilities have been announced.

  1. IAEA teams will monitor the progress of repair work at two facilities located several kilometers from the ZNPP.
    1. The parties are constructively interacting.
      1. "It will take some more time before the plant is reconnected to the power grid," Grossi said.

        Repairs are expected to last about a week

        - stated in the publication on the IAEA website.

        It is noted that a number of reactors still require electricity to power the water pumps that cool the nuclear fuel at the facility.

        According to the Atomic Energy Agency's report on the situation at the ZNPP, it is noted - "there is finally light at the end of the tunnel."

        Today's start of repair work marks a significant step forward in our determined efforts to restore external power supply to Europe's largest nuclear power plant

        - said Director General Grossi.

        Addition

        Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk also confirmed the participation of Ukrainian specialists in restoring power lines on the territory of Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

        There is a general understanding that the current situation is absolutely not beneficial to anyone, the IAEA says. A temporary truce is currently in effect near the ZNPP.

        However, in many other places in Ukraine, Russia's aggression continues. Russian military continued aerial bombardments of Ukrainian lands.

        Recall

        Ukrainian energy workers are once again restoring power lines that supply the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This is the 42nd case since the beginning of the full-scale invasion when specialists are repairing damaged lines.

        18.10.25, 12:26

        Ihor Telezhnikov

