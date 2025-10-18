IAEA: work has begun to repair damaged power lines to the ZNPP

Work on repairing damaged power lines to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has begun after 4 weeks of disconnection, the IAEA reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Details

"Work has begun on repairing damaged power lines to the ZNPP after a 4-week outage, following the establishment of local ceasefire zones to allow work to continue," said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, quoted by the organization on Saturday in X.

As the IAEA pointed out, "restoring external power supply is crucial for nuclear safety."

"Both sides have constructively engaged with the IAEA to ensure the implementation of a comprehensive repair plan," the IAEA noted.

