Russia attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight: details from the Deputy Prime Minister

Russian troops attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight - railway and port infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Ukraine's logistics infrastructure - the railway and port facilities were under attack. - Kuleba wrote.

Details

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "a traction substation of Ukrzaliznytsia was hit in Chernihiv region." "Railway power engineers started eliminating the damage at night, but the enemy directed a UAV at the site of restoration work. Thanks to the monitoring system, employees were promptly moved to a safe place - there were no casualties. Train traffic was ensured, reserve diesel locomotives were used," Kuleba said.

"The enemy also attacked port infrastructure - individual facilities and premises were damaged. Fires were promptly localized. Port workers were in shelters, so fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, a number of ports do not accept trains, they are dispersed throughout the network, and will depart when ready," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The official emphasized: "Russia deliberately strikes at our transport arteries - at what connects the country, supports the economy and ensures life. But even under shelling, the system works, we continue restoration work."

