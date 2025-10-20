Russia attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight: details from the Deputy Prime Minister

$41.730.10
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8592 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16740 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56654 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88025 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51461 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46230 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88001 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58564 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137883 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158682 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181833 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47719 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51546 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70488 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69768 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96182 views
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

Russia attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight: details from the Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 880 views

Tonight, the enemy attacked Ukraine's logistics infrastructure, hitting a traction substation of Ukrzaliznytsia in Chernihiv region and port facilities. There were no casualties, train traffic was ensured by backup diesel locomotives, and fires in the ports were localized.

Russia attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight: details from the Deputy Prime Minister

Russian troops attacked logistics in Ukraine overnight - railway and port infrastructure, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba said on Monday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Tonight, the enemy once again attacked Ukraine's logistics infrastructure - the railway and port facilities were under attack.

- Kuleba wrote.

- Kuleba wrote.

Details

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, "a traction substation of Ukrzaliznytsia was hit in Chernihiv region." "Railway power engineers started eliminating the damage at night, but the enemy directed a UAV at the site of restoration work. Thanks to the monitoring system, employees were promptly moved to a safe place - there were no casualties. Train traffic was ensured, reserve diesel locomotives were used," Kuleba said.

"The enemy also attacked port infrastructure - individual facilities and premises were damaged. Fires were promptly localized. Port workers were in shelters, so fortunately, there were no casualties. Currently, a number of ports do not accept trains, they are dispersed throughout the network, and will depart when ready," the Deputy Prime Minister noted.

The official emphasized: "Russia deliberately strikes at our transport arteries - at what connects the country, supports the economy and ensures life. But even under shelling, the system works, we continue restoration work."

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 60 drones: 38 drones neutralized20.10.25, 09:06 • 1490 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineEconomy
Ukraine