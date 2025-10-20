Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 60 drones: 38 drones neutralized

$41.730.10
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1812 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8706 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16779 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56691 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88084 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51470 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46235 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 88062 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58601 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137915 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158714 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181867 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47743 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51563 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70505 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69784 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96198 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 60 drones: 38 drones neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1490 views

During the night, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 60 drones at Ukraine. 38 drones were neutralized, but ballistic missiles and 20 drones hit 12 locations.

Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 60 drones: 38 drones neutralized

Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 60 drones at Ukraine overnight, 38 drones were neutralized, but there were hits from ballistic missiles and 20 drones in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 20 (from 19:00 on October 19), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chornomorske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 38 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits of 3 ballistic missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 12 locations.

- reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map20.10.25, 08:20 • 2094 views

Julia Shramko

Air raid alert
Social network
Martial law
Ukraine