Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 60 drones: 38 drones neutralized

Russia launched three ballistic missiles and 60 drones at Ukraine overnight, 38 drones were neutralized, but there were hits from ballistic missiles and 20 drones in 12 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 20 (from 19:00 on October 19), the enemy attacked with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and 60 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Oryol, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Chornomorske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 40 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 38 enemy Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Hits of 3 ballistic missiles and 20 attack UAVs were recorded at 12 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As stated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

