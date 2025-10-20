Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map 20 October 2025

$41.640.00
48.520.00
ukenru
02:26 AM • 10414 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 49982 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
October 19, 04:40 PM • 41218 views
The enemy is ready for a massive strike on Ukraine – an attack is possible within 48-72 hours – monitoring
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 47348 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 44195 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 41525 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47061 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54843 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 48146 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1.8m/s
92%
749mm
Popular news
"This is an attack on heritage" - French President commented on the high-profile Louvre robberyVideoOctober 19, 08:16 PM • 5392 views
Lithuanian Armed Forces receive first Black Hawk helicopters from the USAOctober 19, 09:09 PM • 3914 views
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 15358 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened Zelenskyy12:21 AM • 16980 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 10910 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 77745 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 53835 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 133523 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 154456 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 177719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Pete Hegseth
Gustavo Petro
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Egypt
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 44622 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 49404 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 68284 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 67858 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 94374 views
Actual
Social network
Financial Times
Brent Crude
Truth Social
Boeing 747

Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map 20 October 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1146 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 168 combat engagements on the front over the past day, more than a third of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy launched two missile strikes, 74 air strikes, and carried out 4,894 shellings.

Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map

More than a third of the 168 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 20, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

As stated, the enemy launched two missile strikes with four missiles and 74 air strikes, dropping 165 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4,894 shellings, 93 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,482 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV control points, and four enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 10 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance near the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, and Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka and Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filya, Promin, Lysivka, Molodetske, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times in the direction of Orestopil and the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Voskresenka, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Verbove, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Occupiers lost 890 servicemen in one day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine20.10.25, 07:34 • 1678 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine