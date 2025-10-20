Over a third of battles on the front are in one direction: General Staff updated the map 20 October 2025

More than a third of the 168 battles on the front line yesterday took place in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Oleksandrivka and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on October 20, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 168 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

As stated, the enemy launched two missile strikes with four missiles and 74 air strikes, dropping 165 guided bombs, on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements. In addition, they carried out 4,894 shellings, 93 of which were from multiple rocket launchers, and used 5,482 kamikaze drones for attacks.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two UAV control points, and four enemy artillery pieces," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, 13 combat engagements took place yesterday. In addition, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropping six guided bombs, and also carried out 160 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units 10 times near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, Kamyanka, and in the direction of Dvorichanske and Bologivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, four attacks by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times, trying to advance near the settlements of Drobycheve, Serednie, Novoselivka, and Myrny.

In the Sloviansk direction, in the areas of Serebryanka and Yampil, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops twice.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 24 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Pleshchiivka, Rusyniv Yar, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 58 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Chervony Lyman, Myrnograd, Sukhy Yar, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Filya, Promin, Lysivka, Molodetske, Dachne and in the direction of Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked our positions 24 times in the direction of Orestopil and the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Voskresenka, Oleksandrohrad, Vyshneve, Verbove, Sichneve, Vorone, Sosnivka, Novohryhorivka, and Novomykolaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out three unsuccessful attacks in the Malinivka area.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the area of the settlement of Plavni.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy tried in vain three times to approach the positions of our defenders in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

