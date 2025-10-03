$41.280.05
In Luxembourg, 43-year-old Guillaume was enthroned after his father abdicated the throne

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

In Luxembourg, 43-year-old Guillaume was enthroned, officially becoming the head of state after his father, Duke Henri, abdicated. European monarchs and high-ranking officials attended the ceremony.

In Luxembourg, 43-year-old Guillaume was enthroned after his father abdicated the throne

During the enthronement ceremony in Luxembourg, which gathered hundreds of guests, including European monarchs, high-ranking officials, and residents of the country, the new monarch of the Grand Duchy, Guillaume, officially became the head of state. His father, Grand Duke Henri, had previously abdicated this position. This was reported by Euractiv, writes UNN.

Details

The new Grand Duke, dressed in a green military uniform with a yellow belt, took the oath in the capital's parliament, addressing lawmakers, foreign delegations, and his own father.

Henri, who ruled the country for 25 years, signed the act of abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace in the presence of the Dutch and Belgian royal families.

You have performed this role with a perfect balance of dignity and warmth, seriousness and openness, formality and humanity. The people of Luxembourg could not have wished for a better sovereign

– said the country's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, addressing Henri.

After the festivities, Guillaume and his wife, Grand Duchess Stéphanie, came out to greet citizens in the city center. The streets were decorated with red, white, and blue flags, and a military band created a festive atmosphere.

A gala dinner is expected to take place in Luxembourg in the evening, with the participation of French President Emmanuel Macron and German Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Guillaume became the seventh monarch of the Nassau-Weilburg dynasty, which has ruled the country since 1890. He is the eldest son of Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, was educated in Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Great Britain, and holds degrees in arts and political science.

Experts expect the new ruler to bring a more open and personal style to the monarchy, but without drastic changes. Belgian historian Patrick Weber suggested that the influence of Guillaume's mother, who is of Cuban descent, could give his style of rule "warmer Latin American features."

Guillaume and his wife Stéphanie have two sons – five-year-old Charles and two-year-old François.

Recall

Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg on Friday abdicated the throne after 25 years of rule in favor of his eldest son.

Stepan Haftko

