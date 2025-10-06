$41.230.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel deported "Greta Thunberg's flotilla" activists to Europe

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs deported over 170 foreign nationals and eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who attempted to break through to the Gaza Strip as part of the so-called "Global Flotilla of Sumud."

Israel deported "Greta Thunberg's flotilla" activists to Europe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel announced that 171 participants of the so-called "Global Flotilla of Sumud", including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, have been deported to Greece and Slovakia. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel on the social network X, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Israeli side, among the deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, Great Britain, Serbia, and the USA. 

The operation to detain the ships of the "Global Flotilla of Sumud" took place on Thursday night. This is the second such incident: earlier in June, similar attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were blocked.

Read also: Greta Thunberg announced a new mission to break the naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized that all legal rights of the participants in the action were respected. At the same time, the official statement notes: "The lies they spread are part of a pre-planned fake news campaign."

Recall

On October 2, Israeli warships stopped a flotilla of 44 vessels heading to Gaza, located 112 km off the coast. On one of the boats was Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who for the second time failed to reach the Gaza Strip with a humanitarian mission.

Stepan Haftko

