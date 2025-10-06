Israel deported "Greta Thunberg's flotilla" activists to Europe

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel announced that 171 participants of the so-called "Global Flotilla of Sumud", including environmental activist Greta Thunberg, have been deported to Greece and Slovakia. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel on the social network X, writes UNN.

According to the Israeli side, among the deportees are citizens of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, Great Britain, Serbia, and the USA.

The operation to detain the ships of the "Global Flotilla of Sumud" took place on Thursday night. This is the second such incident: earlier in June, similar attempts to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip were blocked.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry emphasized that all legal rights of the participants in the action were respected. At the same time, the official statement notes: "The lies they spread are part of a pre-planned fake news campaign."

On October 2, Israeli warships stopped a flotilla of 44 vessels heading to Gaza, located 112 km off the coast. On one of the boats was Swedish eco-activist Greta Thunberg, who for the second time failed to reach the Gaza Strip with a humanitarian mission.