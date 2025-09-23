$41.250.00
Belgium and Luxembourg recognized Palestine's independence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized the independence of the State of Palestine, joining France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. The Belgian Prime Minister noted that legal recognition is possible after the release of hostages and the removal of Hamas.

Belgium and Luxembourg recognized Palestine's independence

Belgium and Luxembourg have recognized the independence of the Palestinian state. The countries joined similar decisions by France, Britain, Monaco, Canada, and Australia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the live broadcast of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Details

During speeches at the UN General Assembly summit, two more European countries announced their recognition of Palestine as an independent state.

Belgium

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever stated that his country is joining other states in recognizing the Palestinian state to send a "strong political and diplomatic signal to the world."

Belgium today sends a strong political and diplomatic signal to the world by joining the group of countries that have announced the recognition of the State of Palestine

 - said the head of state during his speech.

At the same time, the Belgian leader added that the legal recognition of the Palestinian state can only take place "after the release of all hostages and the removal of all terrorist organizations, such as Hamas, from the governance of Palestine."

Luxembourg

Luxembourg Prime Minister Luc Frieden stated that his country officially recognizes the Palestinian state and that this decision is the beginning of a "commitment to hope."

This is the beginning of a renewed commitment to hope, a commitment to diplomacy, dialogue, coexistence, and a two-state solution. To the idea, which is fragile but still possible, that peace can prevail

 - said Frieden.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly summit, the Prime Minister recalled the history of the UN and said that the decision to recognize Palestinian statehood is consistent with the values enshrined by the coalition.

"There are moments in history when the cause of peace demands both moral clarity and political courage," Frieden began his speech, noting that today "is such a moment in history."

He said that Luxembourg believes "that a two-state solution remains the only viable path to lasting peace" and pledged that his country would act as a partner for peace.

Frieden reiterated that this is "not a decision against Israel or its people," nor is it a step toward "rewarding violence."

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and conflict resolution through the creation of two states.

French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN General Assembly announced France's official recognition of the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict on the basis of a two-state principle.

Prince Albert II of Monaco announced the formal recognition of the Palestinian state at the UN summit. This decision supports the existence of Israel and the recognition of Palestine within the framework of international law.

Vita Zelenetska

