France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron

$41.250.00
48.420.36
ukenru
08:12 PM • 354 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
05:45 PM • 8160 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 19005 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 24349 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36054 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM • 51912 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 49961 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM • 27154 views
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
September 22, 05:30 AM • 47701 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measures
September 21, 08:36 PM • 24571 views
UN General Assembly kicks off in New York: Ukraine demands decisive response to Russian aggression - MFA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3m/s
47%
752mm
Popular news
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 18671 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 34715 views
Poland will shoot down objects that clearly violate its airspace - TuskSeptember 22, 11:27 AM • 21866 views
Girl beaten in Lviv caught on video: police identified attackersVideo02:33 PM • 7772 views
Moldova could become a springboard for Russian troops to enter Odesa region if pro-Russian forces win - Sandu05:57 PM • 4720 views
Publications
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 34774 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 36054 views
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's roleSeptember 22, 09:32 AM • 51912 views
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM • 49961 views
Rosh Hashanah 2025 in Uman: celebration traditions and security measuresSeptember 22, 05:30 AM • 47701 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Radosław Sikorski
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Estonia
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 34767 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 18705 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 36459 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 87042 views
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the bodyPhotoSeptember 19, 02:24 PM • 109622 views
Actual
MiG-31
MIM-104 Patriot
The Guardian
Eurofighter Typhoon
Il-18

France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 440 views

French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the UN General Assembly that France officially recognizes the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution.

France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron

France has officially recognized the Palestinian state. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during his speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

We must do everything in our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.

— said Macron.

According to him, the time has come.

That is why, true to my country's historic commitment to the Middle East, peace between Israelis and Palestinians. That is why I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine.

- Macron summarized.

Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine21.09.25, 18:52 • 24676 views

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a resolution to the conflict through the creation of two states.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
The Guardian
Australia
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United Kingdom
The State of Palestine