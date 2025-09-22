France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
French President Emmanuel Macron announced at the UN General Assembly that France officially recognizes the state of Palestine. This decision was made to preserve the possibility of resolving the conflict based on the two-state solution.
France has officially recognized the Palestinian state. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during his speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.
We must do everything in our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security.
According to him, the time has come.
That is why, true to my country's historic commitment to the Middle East, peace between Israelis and Palestinians. That is why I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine.
Israel threatened a harsh response to the recognition of Palestine
Recall
Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a resolution to the conflict through the creation of two states.