France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron

France has officially recognized the Palestinian state. This was announced by French President Emmanuel Macron during his speech at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

We must do everything in our power to preserve the very possibility of a two-state solution, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security. — said Macron.

According to him, the time has come.

That is why, true to my country's historic commitment to the Middle East, peace between Israelis and Palestinians. That is why I declare that today France recognizes the state of Palestine. - Macron summarized.

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made corresponding statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a resolution to the conflict through the creation of two states.