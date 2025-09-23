Due to Trump's motorcade, police in New York blocked Macron's passage

French President Emmanuel Macron was blocked by American police after his speech at the UN headquarters due to the motorcade of US President Donald Trump passing through New York on Monday, September 22, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

"At the exit of the UN headquarters, where he officially announced France's recognition of the State of Palestine, Emmanuel Macron was blocked on the street by Donald Trump's presidential motorcade in New York on Monday, September 22," the publication states.

"I apologize, Mr. President, everything is blocked now," a police officer told him before signaling the approaching motorcade.

In photos published by Brut on social media, Emmanuel Macron called his American counterpart to try to get out.

@brutofficiel Quand Emmanuel Macron appelle Donald Trump car le convoi du président américain le bloque dans les rues de New-York. ♬ son original - Brut.

"Can you imagine, I'm waiting on the street now because everything is blocked for you," he smiled into the phone.

After several minutes of waiting, the street was cleared, but only for pedestrians. This forced the French president to continue his conversation with Donald Trump right in the middle of the street as he tried to reach the French embassy, the publication writes.

