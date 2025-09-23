$41.380.13
05:00 AM
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
September 22, 09:32 AM
"Drone Wall" to protect the EU: what the project entails and Ukraine's role
Exclusive
September 22, 07:19 AM
The principle "I'm not rich enough to buy cheap things" no longer works - economist
September 22, 05:49 AM
DIU for the first time in history burned two Russian Be-12 amphibious aircraft in Crimea: video shownVideo
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there be?07:45 AM • 10202 views
Due to Trump's motorcade, police in New York blocked Macron's passage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

French President Emmanuel Macron was blocked by American police after speaking at the UN due to the passage of Donald Trump's motorcade. He called his American counterpart to resolve the situation, and then continued the conversation with him in the middle of the street.

Due to Trump's motorcade, police in New York blocked Macron's passage

French President Emmanuel Macron was blocked by American police after his speech at the UN headquarters due to the motorcade of US President Donald Trump passing through New York on Monday, September 22, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

"At the exit of the UN headquarters, where he officially announced France's recognition of the State of Palestine, Emmanuel Macron was blocked on the street by Donald Trump's presidential motorcade in New York on Monday, September 22," the publication states.

France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron22.09.25, 23:04 • 3444 views

"I apologize, Mr. President, everything is blocked now," a police officer told him before signaling the approaching motorcade.

In photos published by Brut on social media, Emmanuel Macron called his American counterpart to try to get out.

@brutofficiel

Quand Emmanuel Macron appelle Donald Trump car le convoi du président américain le bloque dans les rues de New-York. 

♬ son original - Brut.

"Can you imagine, I'm waiting on the street now because everything is blocked for you," he smiled into the phone.

After several minutes of waiting, the street was cleared, but only for pedestrians. This forced the French president to continue his conversation with Donald Trump right in the middle of the street as he tried to reach the French embassy, the publication writes.

Macron sues for defamation over French first lady: lawyer promises "scientific" evidence - Politico18.09.25, 14:07 • 3148 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
United Nations
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
New York City
France
The State of Palestine