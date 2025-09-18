Macron sues for defamation over French first lady: lawyer promises "scientific" evidence - Politico

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have sued American ultra-right influencer Candace Owens, who claimed that the First Lady of France was a man at birth. The couple promises "scientific" evidence to refute the slander. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

This summer, Macron and his wife filed a lawsuit against Owens, who had previously repeatedly claimed that Brigitte was a man at birth. In addition, the influencer stated that the current wife of the French president, being a man, "prepared him" for politics when he was still a teenager.

We are prepared to fully demonstrate, both generally and specifically, that what she says about Brigitte Macron is untrue - said Macron's lawyer Tom Clare in the BBC podcast "Fame Under Fire".

He added that "expert testimony of a scientific nature" will be presented during the trial.

POLITICO tried to get a comment from representatives of Clare and Owens. Earlier, Owens herself stated that the Macrons are using the lawsuit to intimidate reporters and put pressure on them.

Brigitte Macron, a mother of three, met Emmanuel, who is 24 years her junior, when she was teaching at a high school in Amiens. In August, the French president explained that filing the lawsuit was a necessary measure to "achieve respect for the truth."

Clare also reported that the president and his wife will be present at the court hearings in person.

This process is incredibly intrusive for this family, but it will ultimately demonstrate how confident they are in their ability to prove that this is untrue, in an open format - added the lawyer.

Recall

