10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
09:39 AM • 8164 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
09:29 AM • 6744 views
MPs supported the creation of a Unified Information System for the Social Sphere: how it will function
08:50 AM • 8222 views
Another region will receive humanitarian aid in the form of liquefied gas this season: what is known
Exclusive
07:58 AM • 16076 views
Cybersecurity in Ukraine: new fraud schemes and how to protect yourself
06:08 AM • 12734 views
No occupiers in the center of Kupyansk - NSDC CCD
September 17, 07:21 PM • 38292 views
Debut goals, anxieties, and a gross mistake by "Kryvbas": the results of the first matches of the Ukrainian Cup Round of 16Video
September 17, 05:46 PM • 41696 views
Wiretapping in Lviv Mayor Sadovyi's office: SBU launched criminal proceedings
September 17, 04:51 PM • 32477 views
Coins with a face value of 10 kopecks will begin to be withdrawn from circulation in October - NBU
Exclusive
September 17, 03:01 PM • 31339 views
Law enforcement must determine whether the transfer of documentation for helicopters of a company with ties to the Russian Federation by the head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, was criminal - lawyer
Macron sues for defamation over French first lady: lawyer promises "scientific" evidence - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 490 views

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a lawsuit against American far-right influencer Candace Owens, who claimed that the French first lady was a man at birth. The couple promises "scientific" evidence to refute the defamation.

Macron sues for defamation over French first lady: lawyer promises "scientific" evidence - Politico

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have sued American ultra-right influencer Candace Owens, who claimed that the First Lady of France was a man at birth. The couple promises "scientific" evidence to refute the slander. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

This summer, Macron and his wife filed a lawsuit against Owens, who had previously repeatedly claimed that Brigitte was a man at birth. In addition, the influencer stated that the current wife of the French president, being a man, "prepared him" for politics when he was still a teenager.

We are prepared to fully demonstrate, both generally and specifically, that what she says about Brigitte Macron is untrue

- said Macron's lawyer Tom Clare in the BBC podcast "Fame Under Fire".

He added that "expert testimony of a scientific nature" will be presented during the trial.

POLITICO tried to get a comment from representatives of Clare and Owens. Earlier, Owens herself stated that the Macrons are using the lawsuit to intimidate reporters and put pressure on them.

Brigitte Macron, a mother of three, met Emmanuel, who is 24 years her junior, when she was teaching at a high school in Amiens. In August, the French president explained that filing the lawsuit was a necessary measure to "achieve respect for the truth."

Clare also reported that the president and his wife will be present at the court hearings in person.

This process is incredibly intrusive for this family, but it will ultimately demonstrate how confident they are in their ability to prove that this is untrue, in an open format

- added the lawyer.

Recall

Back in July, Macron and his wife Brigitte filed a defamation lawsuit in the US against right-wing influencer Candace Owens. The subject of the lawsuit was her statement that the First Lady of France is allegedly a man.

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Emmanuel Macron
France
United States