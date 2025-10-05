Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons under international supervision, but there is a condition

The Hamas group has agreed to hand over its weapons to a "Palestinian-Egyptian body under international supervision." This was reported by Al-Hadath, citing a source in Hamas, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the militants have already begun collecting the bodies of Israelis and asked to stop the bombing of the Gaza Strip to complete the mission.

The transfer of live hostages will take place in one stage, while the return of bodies will take some time, provided the US is flexible on this issue. - the report says.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg, representatives of Israel and the Hamas group will hold talks on the Gaza Strip and US President Trump's peace plan on October 6 in Egypt. US President's Special Representative for the Middle East Steve Witkoff and American businessman and son-in-law of President Donald Trump Jared Kushner also went to Egypt to participate in these negotiations.

Recall

On September 3, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Later, US President Donald Trump stated that Hamas was ready for lasting peace. He called on Israel to immediately stop bombing the Gaza Strip for the safe release of hostages.

Netanyahu surprised by Trump's statement about Hamas' readiness for peace - media