Trump announces completion of first phase of Gaza talks next week

The first stage of negotiations on a settlement in the Gaza Strip should be completed next week. US President Donald Trump said this on the social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, very positive talks with representatives of the Hamas group took place this weekend.

Technical teams will meet again on Monday in Egypt to work out and clarify the final details. I have been informed that the first phase should be completed this week, and I urge everyone to act quickly. - said the US President.

He also indicated that negotiations with "Arab, Muslim and other countries of the world" on the release of hostages, an end to the war in the Gaza Strip and the achievement of peace in the Middle East were successful.

As Trump said, "these negotiations are going well and progressing rapidly."

Context

Hamas agreed to hand over its weapons to a "Palestinian-Egyptian body under international supervision." Talks on Trump's peace plan are scheduled for Monday in Egypt.

On September 3, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control of the enclave to the Palestinian government.

