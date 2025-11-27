FIFA announced plans to install eight additional mini-pitches in Palestine and Israel

The Swiss government has announced the allocation of almost $150,000 for the construction of two mini-football fields in the West Bank. In addition, eight more mini-pitches are planned to be installed in Palestine and Israel later. This is stated in a FIFA statement, reports UNN.

Thanks to co-financing from the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, FIFA is ready to take an important first step towards developing football infrastructure by opening two FIFA Arena mini-pitches in the West Bank in 2026. The Swiss government has announced the allocation of 120,000 Swiss francs for this initiative, which will allow the construction of facilities and support a broader, long-term commitment to restoring access to football throughout the region. - the message says.

In total, eight additional mini-pitches are planned to be installed in Palestine and Israel.

FIFA noted that the FIFA Arena initiative, launched as part of FIFA's commitment to building at least 1,000 mini-pitches by 2030, has already had a significant impact in a number of countries around the world. As of March 2025, FIFA has opened 30 mini-pitches in 15 countries, and plans to open pitches in eight more countries within the next three months.

Recall

The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced the creation of the "FIFA Peace Award – Football Unites the World", which will be awarded in December this year for exceptional and extraordinary steps towards peace.