FIFA announced plans to install eight additional mini-pitches in Palestine and Israel

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
06:30 PM • 3422 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
05:31 PM • 5046 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15941 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23179 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 16084 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23408 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 18416 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 13091 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 16807 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
November 27, 11:46 AM • 11854 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
4m/s
84%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 26342 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhotoNovember 27, 11:52 AM • 23145 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 16180 views
Budanov spoke about Biletskyi's role in the air breakthrough to the besieged Azovstal in Mariupol02:52 PM • 8522 views
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13254 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 13412 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 15951 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 23191 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 23413 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 16315 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 26521 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 47694 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 81236 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 96839 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 96337 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Boeing Starliner
Social network
Gold

FIFA announced plans to install eight additional mini-pitches in Palestine and Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 912 views

The Swiss government has allocated nearly $150,000 for the construction of two football mini-pitches in the West Bank. This is part of the FIFA Arena initiative, which aims to install 1,000 mini-pitches by 2030.

FIFA announced plans to install eight additional mini-pitches in Palestine and Israel

The Swiss government has announced the allocation of almost $150,000 for the construction of two mini-football fields in the West Bank. In addition, eight more mini-pitches are planned to be installed in Palestine and Israel later. This is stated in a FIFA statement, reports UNN.

Thanks to co-financing from the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, FIFA is ready to take an important first step towards developing football infrastructure by opening two FIFA Arena mini-pitches in the West Bank in 2026. The Swiss government has announced the allocation of 120,000 Swiss francs for this initiative, which will allow the construction of facilities and support a broader, long-term commitment to restoring access to football throughout the region.

- the message says.

In total, eight additional mini-pitches are planned to be installed in Palestine and Israel.

FIFA noted that the FIFA Arena initiative, launched as part of FIFA's commitment to building at least 1,000 mini-pitches by 2030, has already had a significant impact in a number of countries around the world. As of March 2025, FIFA has opened 30 mini-pitches in 15 countries, and plans to open pitches in eight more countries within the next three months.

Recall

The International Football Federation (FIFA) announced the creation of the "FIFA Peace Award – Football Unites the World", which will be awarded in December this year for exceptional and extraordinary steps towards peace.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Israel
Switzerland
The State of Palestine