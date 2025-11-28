Pope Leo XIV and Orthodox Patriarchs commemorated the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea at its original site

$42.190.11
48.870.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 2124 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:08 PM • 5430 views
Will the curfew in Kyiv be shortened for the New Year holidays? The answer from the Kyiv City State Administration and the Kyiv City Military Administration
01:03 PM • 4296 views
Another category of Ukrainians can apply for a deferment through "Reserve+"
11:00 AM • 19960 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto
09:41 AM • 16617 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on Saratov Oil Refinery, drone depot at Saki airfield, and other occupation facilities
09:17 AM • 16334 views
Moderate warming is coming to Ukraine: what weather to expect on November 29 and 30
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28359 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
November 28, 06:58 AM • 18990 views
EU Economy Commissioner calls on G7 to speed up payment of $50 billion to Ukraine
November 28, 06:35 AM • 17235 views
NABU and SAP conduct searches at Yermak's - sources
November 28, 06:29 AM • 14873 views
Orban went to Moscow for talks with Putin: he is going to talk about energy and peace efforts in Russia's war against Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
1.5m/s
81%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukrainian found dead in burned-out car in Vienna - mediaPhotoNovember 28, 06:12 AM • 16314 views
Hong Kong fire death toll continues to rise, last search for survivors in 7 towers underwayVideoNovember 28, 07:16 AM • 16684 views
Blowing themselves up with grenades: Kim Jong Un ordered his soldiers in Ukraine not to surrenderNovember 28, 07:24 AM • 19548 views
Dengue fever detected in a man in Lviv after a trip to Indonesia: what are the symptoms?November 28, 07:39 AM • 18974 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 17794 views
Publications
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
01:56 PM • 2156 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job12:04 PM • 11344 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhoto11:00 AM • 19986 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher10:45 AM • 17868 views
How safe is it to sleep with a cat or dog in the same bed: a veterinarian discusses the risks
Exclusive
November 28, 08:06 AM • 28367 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
Mohammed bin Salman
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Sumy Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 20964 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 38294 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 58512 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 91294 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 106328 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Buk air defense system
Tor missile system
Nord Stream

Pope Leo XIV and Orthodox Patriarchs commemorated the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea at its original site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Pope Leo XIV and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I visited Iznik, Turkey, to commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea. They prayed together for Christian unity at the site where the Nicene Creed was formulated.

Pope Leo XIV and Orthodox Patriarchs commemorated the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea at its original site

Pope Leo XIV, together with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and other Christian leaders, visited Iznik in Turkey, where 1700 years ago the Council of Nicaea took place – an event that defined the foundations of the Christian faith. This is reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

Church leaders gathered on the shore of Lake Iznik to pray together for Christian unity and to honor the place where the Nicene Creed was formulated.

The Pope flew to Iznik from Istanbul by helicopter, arriving just as the Muslim call to prayer echoed from a nearby mosque. The solemn service became the central event of his visit to Turkey. Leaders of various denominations gathered near the archaeological excavations of the ancient Basilica of Saint Neophytos, where, according to researchers, the council took place in 325 AD.

Erdogan praises Pope Leo's "wise stance" on Ukraine and Palestine during his visit to Turkey27.11.25, 17:37 • 3300 views

Representatives of the Greek, Syrian, Coptic, Armenian, Malankara, Anglican, and Protestant churches took part in the prayer. Pope Leo XIV and Patriarch Bartholomew led a procession over the ruins, symbolically uniting the traditions of East and West.

The Creed is not just a doctrinal formula, but an essential foundation of the Christian faith. Therefore, its development is organic, similar to the development of a living reality, gradually revealing and more fully expressing the essential heart of the unity of faith.

– stated Pope Leo.

The event became one of the most notable gestures of rapprochement in recent years, emphasizing the common desire of different branches of Christianity for dialogue and the restoration of unity.

Pope Leo arrived in Turkey for his first foreign trip: Media learned about a departure from Vatican tradition during the visit27.11.25, 14:47 • 2292 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
War in Ukraine
Pope Leo XIV
Associated Press
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Ukraine
The State of Palestine