Trump met with Macron amid France's recognition of Palestinian statehood

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron openly stated their disagreements on the recognition of Palestinian statehood during a brief meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Trump called the move, made by France and several other countries, a gift to Hamas.

"I think it honors Hamas, and we can't do that because of the events of October 7," Trump told reporters, sitting next to Macron.

The French leader emphasized the horror of the October 7, 2023 attack, but added: "After almost two years of war, what is the result?"

France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a two-state solution to the conflict.