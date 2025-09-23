$41.380.13
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
Trump met with Macron amid France's recognition of Palestinian statehood

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron openly expressed disagreements over the recognition of Palestinian statehood during a meeting at the UN General Assembly. Trump called the move a gift to Hamas, while Macron emphasized the need to resolve the conflict.

Trump met with Macron amid France's recognition of Palestinian statehood

US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron openly stated their disagreements on the recognition of Palestinian statehood during a brief meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

Trump called the move, made by France and several other countries, a gift to Hamas.

"I think it honors Hamas, and we can't do that because of the events of October 7," Trump told reporters, sitting next to Macron.

The French leader emphasized the horror of the October 7, 2023 attack, but added: "After almost two years of war, what is the result?"

France recognized the Palestinian state - Macron22.09.25, 23:04 • 3818 views

Recall

Great Britain, Canada, and Australia have officially recognized the state of Palestine. The prime ministers of these countries made relevant statements, emphasizing the desire for peace and a two-state solution to the conflict.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Australia
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Canada
France
United Kingdom
United States
The State of Palestine