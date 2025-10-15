Italy-Israel match: pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

On Tuesday, October 14, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in the northern Italian city of Udine before the World Cup qualifying match between Italy and Israel. The action ended in clashes with the police. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to preliminary police estimates, more than 5,000 people took part in the march. The organizers of the action called on the world football organization FIFA to ban Israel from participating in all competitions. They stated that the Israeli national football team supports the "policy of occupation of Palestinian territories."

The protesters carried an 18-meter Palestinian flag and a large red banner with the demonstration slogan "Show Israel a red card." It is noted that the action continued even after Israel and the radical group Hamas agreed on a truce, which provided for the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages and the return of Palestinian prisoners.

Recall

In early September, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control over the enclave to the Palestinian government.