Italy-Israel match: pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

$41.750.14
48.240.10
ukenru
09:25 AM • 1064 views
Zelenskyy appointed acting head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration: what is known about him
09:00 AM • 4202 views
Zelenskyy formed Odesa CMA and appointed Lysak as its head
08:32 AM • 4816 views
Around 4,500 new fines monthly: TCCs intensify military registration checks – infographicPhoto
Exclusive
08:03 AM • 10458 views
Rape of a 14-year-old girl in Zakarpattia: defense tells at what stage the appeal against the verdict for the boys is being considered
07:49 AM • 12693 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure three times in a week, hitting a thermal power plant overnight - Naftogaz
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19035 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
07:08 AM • 20323 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation
06:15 AM • 13125 views
General Staff confirmed repeated strike on oil terminal in Feodosia and attack on other objects of the Russian occupier
05:48 AM • 14738 views
86 out of 113 drones neutralized over Ukraine during Russia's night attack
October 14, 11:34 PM • 15706 views
Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2m/s
76%
754mm
Popular news
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53237 views
Scammers offer "easy money" on social media: how to protect yourselfOctober 15, 01:08 AM • 39646 views
Brutal clashes in Gaza: Hamas publicly executes eight people - CNNOctober 15, 01:39 AM • 58743 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions05:19 AM • 16065 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34552 views
Publications
Poland liquidates the Central Anti-Corruption Bureau: why this is an alarming signal for NABU08:15 AM • 11071 views
World Breast Cancer Day: how the disease manifests itself, its diagnosis and preventionPhoto
Exclusive
07:17 AM • 19037 views
FC "Unbreakable" from Kharkiv: how amputee football helps veterans overcome isolation07:08 AM • 20324 views
Legendary Victoria's Secret "angels" are back on the runway: when and where to watch the showVideo05:50 AM • 34783 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 87592 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Mark Rutte
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Brussels
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 53446 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 33299 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 35238 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 43302 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 47228 views
Actual
Series
Film
Eurofighter Typhoon
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Italy-Israel match: pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

Kyiv • UNN

 • 824 views

Thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in Udine ahead of the World Cup qualifier between Italy and Israel, demanding Israel's ban from FIFA. The protest ended in clashes with police, despite the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Italy-Israel match: pro-Palestinian protesters clash with police

On Tuesday, October 14, thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched in the northern Italian city of Udine before the World Cup qualifying match between Italy and Israel. The action ended in clashes with the police. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to preliminary police estimates, more than 5,000 people took part in the march. The organizers of the action called on the world football organization FIFA to ban Israel from participating in all competitions. They stated that the Israeli national football team supports the "policy of occupation of Palestinian territories."

The protesters carried an 18-meter Palestinian flag and a large red banner with the demonstration slogan "Show Israel a red card." It is noted that the action continued even after Israel and the radical group Hamas agreed on a truce, which provided for the release of the remaining living Israeli hostages and the return of Palestinian prisoners.

Recall

In early September, the Hamas group agreed to US President Donald Trump's plan to end hostilities in the Gaza Strip. They will release prisoners and transfer control over the enclave to the Palestinian government.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SportsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Italy
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine