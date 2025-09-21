$41.250.00
British PM Starmer prepares to announce recognition of Palestine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to announce the official recognition of Palestine as a state on Sunday. This comes after Israel rejected his statement, and Benjamin Netanyahu accused Starmer of justifying Hamas terrorism.

British PM Starmer prepares to announce recognition of Palestine: details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer intends to announce the official recognition of Palestine as a state. This is reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

This is expected to happen on Sunday, several months after he emphasized that the government would take this step if Israel did not meet certain conditions.

At the same time, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically rejected his statement, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that "Starmer is excusing Hamas terrorism and punishing its victims."

Recall

The UN General Assembly supported the decision to create a Palestinian state, despite Israel's opposition. 142 countries voted "for", 12 abstained, 10 "against", including Israel.

One of the countries that also recognized Palestine as a separate state was Portugal.

UNN also reported that in July, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France would recognize Palestine as an independent state in September of this year at the UN General Assembly.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Israel
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
Binyamin Netanyahu
Portugal
The State of Palestine