UN found that almost no one reads their reports

A report by the United Nations (UN), dedicated to increasing efficiency and reducing costs, states that the organization's documents are hardly read. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, August 1, presented to countries a report prepared as part of his UN80 reform initiative, which focuses on how UN staff perform the thousands of tasks assigned to them by the General Assembly or the Security Council.

According to Guterres, last year the UN supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the UN Secretariat prepared 1,100 reports, which is 20% more than in 1990.

The sheer volume of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the limit. Many of these reports do not have widespread popularity. The top 5% of reports are downloaded more than 5,500 times, while one in five reports is downloaded less than 1,000 times. And downloading does not necessarily mean reading - said the UN Secretary-General.

It is noted that the UN is facing a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row, as not all 193 UN member states pay their mandatory regular contributions in full or on time.

Among the proposals put forward by Guterres: "Fewer meetings. Fewer reports, but ones that are fully capable of meeting all the tasks set."

