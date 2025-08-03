UN found that almost no one reads their reports

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 21377 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 28334 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 36653 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 98414 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 247782 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226415 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119320 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107895 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205101 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76143 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0.8m/s
74%
751mm
Popular news
Avoided occupation authorities for over 10 years: Ukraine returned 19-year-old girlAugust 2, 01:29 PM • 5674 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 26312 views
One of the MPs, heads of administrations, National Guard military exposed for bribery: Zelenskyy revealed detailsPhotoAugust 2, 02:12 PM • 6306 views
“Very rarely”: Budanov told whether the HUR coordinates operations with partnersAugust 2, 02:41 PM • 4360 views
Governor of Russia's Voronezh region received suspicion from Ukraine: what is he accused of?August 2, 03:58 PM • 3784 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 21378 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 247782 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133444 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226415 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 148791 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Mykolaiv
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 28336 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 53980 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93168 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109753 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184855 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

UN found that almost no one reads their reports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres presented a report indicating that the organization's documents are hardly read. Last year, the UN held 27,000 meetings and prepared 1,100 reports, many of which are not widely popular.

UN found that almost no one reads their reports

A report by the United Nations (UN), dedicated to increasing efficiency and reducing costs, states that the organization's documents are hardly read. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Thus, UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Friday, August 1, presented to countries a report prepared as part of his UN80 reform initiative, which focuses on how UN staff perform the thousands of tasks assigned to them by the General Assembly or the Security Council.

According to Guterres, last year the UN supported 27,000 meetings involving 240 bodies, and the UN Secretariat prepared 1,100 reports, which is 20% more than in 1990.

The sheer volume of meetings and reports is pushing the system – and all of us – to the limit. Many of these reports do not have widespread popularity. The top 5% of reports are downloaded more than 5,500 times, while one in five reports is downloaded less than 1,000 times. And downloading does not necessarily mean reading

- said the UN Secretary-General.

It is noted that the UN is facing a liquidity crisis for at least the seventh year in a row, as not all 193 UN member states pay their mandatory regular contributions in full or on time.

Among the proposals put forward by Guterres: "Fewer meetings. Fewer reports, but ones that are fully capable of meeting all the tasks set."

EU calls on UN Security Council to increase pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine02.08.25, 03:57 • 3478 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
António Guterres
Reuters
United Nations