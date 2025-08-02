$41.710.05
August 1, 05:22 PM
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
August 1, 02:20 PM
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:02 PM
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 12:26 PM
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
August 1, 08:17 AM
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 06:54 AM
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
August 1, 05:15 AM
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
EU calls on UN Security Council to increase pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 610 views

The European Union called on the UN Security Council to increase pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine. An EU diplomat recalled war crimes and condemned the support of the Russian Federation by third countries.

The European Union called on the UN Security Council countries to increase pressure on Russia to force it to stop the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement by Daniel Beck, Chargé d'Affaires of the EU Delegation to the UN.

We call on the Security Council to exert maximum pressure for a ceasefire. This would provide space for meaningful negotiations aimed at ending Russia's aggressive war and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

- emphasized the diplomat.

During the Security Council meeting, he noted that Ukrainians almost daily pay the highest price for the unprovoked and illegal aggression by the Russian Federation.

Daniel Beck also reminded the Russian side that deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian infrastructure, as well as causing excessive harm to civilians, are war crimes.

The European diplomat condemned third countries and organizations that provide support to Russia, which allows Moscow to continue the war.

We call on all countries to immediately cease any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its aggressive war

- said Daniel Beck.

"The European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the diplomat concluded.

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv.

Vita Zelenetska

