EU calls on UN Security Council to increase pressure on Russia to end war in Ukraine

The European Union called on the UN Security Council countries to increase pressure on Russia to force it to stop the war against Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the statement by Daniel Beck, Chargé d'Affaires of the EU Delegation to the UN.

We call on the Security Council to exert maximum pressure for a ceasefire. This would provide space for meaningful negotiations aimed at ending Russia's aggressive war and achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law. - emphasized the diplomat.

During the Security Council meeting, he noted that Ukrainians almost daily pay the highest price for the unprovoked and illegal aggression by the Russian Federation.

Daniel Beck also reminded the Russian side that deliberate attacks on civilians or civilian infrastructure, as well as causing excessive harm to civilians, are war crimes.

The European diplomat condemned third countries and organizations that provide support to Russia, which allows Moscow to continue the war.

We call on all countries to immediately cease any direct or indirect assistance to Russia in its aggressive war - said Daniel Beck.

"The European Union will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes," the diplomat concluded.

Recall

Ukraine initiated an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to another escalation of terror by Russia, which led to deaths and destruction in Kyiv.

