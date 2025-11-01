Samia Suluhu Hassan re-elected President of Tanzania amid widespread unrest

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
02:21 PM • 11192 views
Syrskyi: the liberation of the territory on the Dobropillia salient continues, Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad are holding
02:06 PM • 18190 views
Every Ukrainian will be able to travel 3000 kilometers by rail for free - Zelenskyy
November 1, 08:30 AM • 28030 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48430 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 46249 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 37774 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 51603 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 42415 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 37025 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36455 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
US refuses to resume trade talks with CanadaNovember 1, 08:47 AM • 6978 views
Russian ballistic missile strike on Mykolaiv: one person killed, 15 woundedPhotoVideoNovember 1, 08:59 AM • 3988 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPDNovember 1, 09:07 AM • 16375 views
New Moldovan government led by Alexandru Munteanu sworn in November 1, 11:02 AM • 14133 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 10345 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 48450 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 46269 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 64770 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 61842 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 53918 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Vitaliy Kim
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Mykolaiv
Dnipro
Advertisement
UNN Lite
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideo01:37 PM • 10381 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 28042 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 64770 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 41507 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 49982 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Film

Samia Suluhu Hassan re-elected President of Tanzania amid widespread unrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election, securing 98% of the vote. Opposition parties have rejected the results, calling the vote a sham, while international observers have expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and unrest.

Samia Suluhu Hassan re-elected President of Tanzania amid widespread unrest

Samia Suluhu Hassan has been declared the winner of Tanzania's presidential election, securing her another term amid unrest across the country, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

The electoral commission announced that Samia received 98% of the votes in Wednesday's election. In her victory speech on Saturday, she called the election "free and democratic," accusing protesters of being "unpatriotic."

Opposition parties rejected the results, calling the vote a mockery of the democratic process, as Samia's main rivals were either imprisoned or barred from running.

International observers expressed concern about the lack of transparency and widespread unrest, which reportedly resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

Internet outages across the country are making it difficult to verify the death toll.

The government has tried to downplay the extent of the violence, and authorities have extended the curfew to quell the unrest.

Receiving her victory certificate on Saturday, 65-year-old Samia said: "We thank the security forces for ensuring that violence did not stop the voting.

The government strongly condemns the violent incidents." "These incidents were not patriotic at all," she said.

Addendum

Earlier on Saturday, the head of the electoral commission, Jacobs Mwamwegele, declared Samia "the winner of the presidential election."

Samia received about 31.9 million votes, or 97.66% of the total, with turnout approaching 87% of the country's 37.6 million registered voters, the head of the electoral commission said.

In Tanzania's semi-autonomous archipelago of Zanzibar, which elects its own government and leader, Hussein Mwinyi of the CCM, who is the incumbent president, won with almost 80% of the votes.

The opposition in Zanzibar said there was "massive fraud," the AP news agency reported.

Mwinyi's swearing-in ceremony is underway at the Amaan Complex stadium in Zanzibar.

No protests were reported on Saturday morning, but tensions remained high in Dar es Salaam, where security forces maintained checkpoints throughout the port city.

On Friday, demonstrators in Dar es Salaam and other cities took to the streets, tearing down Samia's posters and attacking police and polling stations, despite warnings from the army commander to stop the unrest.

The demonstrations are mostly led by young protesters who have condemned the elections as unfair.

They accuse the government of undermining democracy by suppressing key opposition leaders – one is in prison, and another was excluded for technical reasons.

Tanzanian opposition reports nearly 700 deaths during anti-government protests31.10.25, 19:38 • 7548 views

A spokesman for the opposition Chadema party told AFP on Friday that "about 700" people had died in clashes with security forces, while a diplomatic source in Tanzania told the BBC that there was credible evidence that at least 500 people had died.

Foreign Minister Mahmoud Kombo Thabit described the violence as "a few isolated pockets of incidents here and there" and said that "the security forces acted very quickly and decisively to resolve the situation."

In a statement, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was "deeply concerned" by the situation in Tanzania, "including reports of deaths and injuries during demonstrations." He called on all parties involved to "prevent further escalation."

The UK, Canada, and Norway expressed similar concerns, citing "credible reports of a large number of fatalities and serious injuries as a result of the security services' response to protests."

There were two main opposition contenders – Tundu Lissu, who is being held on treason charges, which he denies, and Luhaga Mpina of the ACT-Wazalendo party – but he was excluded due to legal formalities.

Sixteen marginal parties, none of which historically had significant public support, were allowed to participate in the elections.

Samia's ruling party, Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), and its predecessor, Tanu, have dominated the country's politics and have never lost an election since independence.

Ahead of the elections, human rights groups condemned the government's crackdown, with Amnesty International citing a "wave of terror" that included enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of opposition figures.

The government rejected these claims, with officials stating that the elections would be free and fair.

Samia took office in 2021 as Tanzania's first female president after the death of President John Magufuli.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Skirmishes
Associated Press
Tanzania
António Guterres
Canada
Norway
Great Britain