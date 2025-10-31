Tanzanian opposition reports nearly 700 deaths during anti-government protests

The country, located in East Africa, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, plunged into violence in the middle of this week, during the election period. The main opposition party reported 700 deaths, while the Tanzanian Foreign Ministry denies "excessive use of force."

UNN reports with reference to EFE and AFP.

Details

Almost 700 people, according to the opposition party Chadema, died in protests against the government during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Tanzania.

Presidential and legislative elections in this African country of 68 million people took place without opposition - two main rivals of the head of state, Samia Suluhu Hassan, were banned from holding office. Some were imprisoned.

According to AFP, heavy gunfire was heard on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital and largest city.

According to Tanzania's opposition party Chadema: "The death toll in Dar (es Salaam) is about 350, and in Mwanza - more than 200. The total number is about 700."

Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo told Al Jazeera on Friday that "no excessive force" was used against protesters. He added that the government "has no data" on the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the UN called for avoiding "unnecessary or disproportionate" force. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on security forces in the country not to use "unnecessary or disproportionate" force against protesters.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens in Tanzania avoid mass gatherings and follow the recommendations of local authorities due to protests. In case of danger, Ukrainians should contact embassies or the MFA hotline.