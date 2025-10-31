Tanzanian opposition reports nearly 700 deaths during anti-government protests

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:17 PM • 2546 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 8722 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 12334 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 17873 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 22372 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 35368 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 18852 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34016 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17026 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20351 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agencyOctober 31, 09:18 AM • 4810 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41020 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32439 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 16877 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18655 views
Publications
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 35359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 34008 views
Cartoons with a spooky charm: what to watch for HalloweenPhotoOctober 31, 10:39 AM • 32594 views
What to plant in November: how to prepare your garden for winter and lay the foundation for a future harvestPhotoOctober 31, 09:35 AM • 41178 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Lithuania
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhoto02:59 PM • 18855 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 17032 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 31344 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 63802 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 67799 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
The Washington Post
Storm Shadow cruise missile
R-360 Neptune

Tanzanian opposition reports nearly 700 deaths during anti-government protests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

Tanzania's opposition party Chadema has reported the deaths of nearly 700 people during anti-government protests that accompanied the presidential and parliamentary elections. Tanzania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denies excessive use of force, while the UN calls for avoiding disproportionate force.

Tanzanian opposition reports nearly 700 deaths during anti-government protests

The country, located in East Africa, on the coast of the Indian Ocean, plunged into violence in the middle of this week, during the election period. The main opposition party reported 700 deaths, while the Tanzanian Foreign Ministry denies "excessive use of force."

UNN reports with reference to EFE and AFP.

Details

Almost 700 people, according to the opposition party Chadema, died in protests against the government during the presidential and parliamentary elections in Tanzania.

Presidential and legislative elections in this African country of 68 million people took place without opposition - two main rivals of the head of state, Samia Suluhu Hassan, were banned from holding office. Some were imprisoned.

According to AFP, heavy gunfire was heard on Wednesday in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's economic capital and largest city.

According to Tanzania's opposition party Chadema: "The death toll in Dar (es Salaam) is about 350, and in Mwanza - more than 200. The total number is about 700."

Tanzanian Foreign Minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo told Al Jazeera on Friday that "no excessive force" was used against protesters. He added that the government "has no data" on the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the UN called for avoiding "unnecessary or disproportionate" force. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights called on security forces in the country not to use "unnecessary or disproportionate" force against protesters.

Recall

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommended that citizens in Tanzania avoid mass gatherings and follow the recommendations of local authorities due to protests. In case of danger, Ukrainians should contact embassies or the MFA hotline.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Skirmishes
Tanzania
United Nations