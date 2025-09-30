It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. They discussed the return of children abducted by Russia, as well as the blackout at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, UNN reports.

We discussed the summit of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and the resolution that Ukraine is preparing for the General Assembly. We expect the world to support the need to return all Ukrainian children abducted by Russia. We will present the draft resolution this year. We are working with countries to ensure support. - Zelenskyy said about the conversation with Guterres.

In addition, according to the Head of State, they also discussed the situation at the ZNPP, which was occupied by the Russians. There is now the longest blackout there – for the seventh day, the plant has been cut off from power, and the power grids have been destroyed due to shelling. It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be. We expect an appropriate response.

We also talked about the situation in Gaza and the American initiative – President Trump's initiative to establish peace. This is a strong initiative, and we are ready to make our contribution to make peace proposals work. Thank you! - Zelenskyy summarized.

Context

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, the power line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.