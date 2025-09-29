Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety

If the occupiers do not create appropriate conditions for restoring the connection of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian energy system in the near future, and the diesel fuel at the industrial site runs out, an emergency situation is quite likely to develop, which will have radiation consequences not only for Ukraine but also for European countries. This was stated by Oleh Korikov, Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine – Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine.

Details

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russian invaders, has been without connection to the Ukrainian energy system for six days, and the power supply to safety systems and systems important for the NPP's safety is provided by the operation of backup diesel power plants.

Blackout continues at Zaporizhzhia NPP: Energoatom stated that the occupiers deliberately do not connect the plant to the power supply

The occupiers' disregard for nuclear and radiation safety requirements and principles, the shelling of power lines by Russian troops and their damage, the creation of obstacles for Ukrainian specialists to restore these lines – all these actions can lead to the worst-case scenario. Currently, it is not precisely known what the reserves of diesel fuel are at the ZNPP industrial site and how long the diesel generators will be able to operate to ensure the operation of safety systems and systems important for safety. First of all, this refers to the operation of cooling systems for irradiated nuclear fuel, which is located in all six reactors and in the spent fuel pools. - Korikov noted.

He emphasized that if the occupiers do not create appropriate conditions for restoring the connection of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian energy system in the near future, and the diesel fuel at the industrial site runs out, an emergency situation is quite likely to develop, which will have radiation consequences not only for Ukraine but also for European countries.

Zaporizhzhia NPP without power for the fourth day: Russia laid 200 km of lines to seize the plant - Sybiha

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reminded that reliable and stable external power supply was defined by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi as one of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and one of the five principles for preventing a possible accident and ensuring the integrity of the occupied ZNPP. However, Russia cynically ignores them, as well as a number of resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors and General Conference, the UN General Assembly, which call for the de-occupation, demilitarization of the ZNPP, and its return under Ukraine's control.

Context

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, the power line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.