Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Russia wants to connect ZNPP to its energy system despite risks of nuclear incident – Sybiha
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety

The occupied ZNPP has been without connection to the Ukrainian energy system for six days, operating on backup diesel generators. Running out of fuel could lead to a radiation accident with consequences for Europe, states the Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate.

If the occupiers do not create appropriate conditions for restoring the connection of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian energy system in the near future, and the diesel fuel at the industrial site runs out, an emergency situation is quite likely to develop, which will have radiation consequences not only for Ukraine but also for European countries. This was stated by Oleh Korikov, Head of the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine – Chief State Inspector for Nuclear and Radiation Safety of Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, occupied by Russian invaders, has been without connection to the Ukrainian energy system for six days, and the power supply to safety systems and systems important for the NPP's safety is provided by the operation of backup diesel power plants.

The occupiers' disregard for nuclear and radiation safety requirements and principles, the shelling of power lines by Russian troops and their damage, the creation of obstacles for Ukrainian specialists to restore these lines – all these actions can lead to the worst-case scenario. Currently, it is not precisely known what the reserves of diesel fuel are at the ZNPP industrial site and how long the diesel generators will be able to operate to ensure the operation of safety systems and systems important for safety. First of all, this refers to the operation of cooling systems for irradiated nuclear fuel, which is located in all six reactors and in the spent fuel pools.

He emphasized that if the occupiers do not create appropriate conditions for restoring the connection of the ZNPP with the Ukrainian energy system in the near future, and the diesel fuel at the industrial site runs out, an emergency situation is quite likely to develop, which will have radiation consequences not only for Ukraine but also for European countries.

The State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate reminded that reliable and stable external power supply was defined by IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi as one of the seven indispensable pillars of nuclear safety and one of the five principles for preventing a possible accident and ensuring the integrity of the occupied ZNPP. However, Russia cynically ignores them, as well as a number of resolutions of the IAEA Board of Governors and General Conference, the UN General Assembly, which call for the de-occupation, demilitarization of the ZNPP, and its return under Ukraine's control.

On September 23, as a result of another provocation by the Russian military, the power line that supplied the ZNPP from the Ukrainian energy system was damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

