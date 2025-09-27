Zaporizhzhia NPP without power for the fourth day: Russia laid 200 km of lines to seize the plant - Sybiha

$41.490.00
48.710.00
ukenru
04:24 PM • 10122 views
Russia not admitted to ICAO Council, six votes short
03:30 PM • 15798 views
If Russia wants a blackout in Kyiv, it will get a blackout in Moscow - Zelenskyy
September 26, 02:33 PM • 57039 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 104608 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 43816 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 41073 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 37532 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 26767 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 54737 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 56252 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
0.8m/s
55%
758mm
Popular news
Unknown drones spotted again in Denmark: this time - near military facilitiesSeptember 27, 10:25 AM • 4052 views
Rare BMW E28 M5 put up for salePhotoSeptember 27, 10:38 AM • 6196 views
Ukraine to be covered by rains: forecaster named regions with the lowest temperatureSeptember 27, 12:15 PM • 11315 views
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 10991 views
Fought for only three days: Ukrainian military captured a BelarusianVideo04:46 PM • 6700 views
Publications
How to get a driver's license in Ukraine: algorithm of actionsSeptember 27, 06:00 AM • 25650 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 104615 views
American Pancake Day: top incredibly delicious pancake recipesPhotoSeptember 26, 12:18 PM • 44819 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideoSeptember 26, 09:01 AM • 54739 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 56253 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Mark Rutte
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Denmark
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Video game maker EA close to $50 billion privatization deal - FT01:37 PM • 11012 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideoSeptember 26, 02:33 PM • 57037 views
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakersSeptember 26, 09:12 AM • 36255 views
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorcePhotoSeptember 26, 07:07 AM • 41393 views
Final part of animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a weekSeptember 25, 10:47 AM • 43533 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times
Grand Theft Auto
The Times
The Guardian

Zaporizhzhia NPP without power for the fourth day: Russia laid 200 km of lines to seize the plant - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

The Zaporizhzhia NPP remains without electricity for the fourth day, this is the tenth outage due to Russia's actions. The occupiers laid 200 km of lines, preparing to connect the plant to the power grid and restart it.

Zaporizhzhia NPP without power for the fourth day: Russia laid 200 km of lines to seize the plant - Sybiha

As a result of Russia's actions, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without power for the fourth day. The occupiers laid 200 kilometers of power lines, preparing to try to seize the station, connect it to the power grid, and restart it. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

As a result of Russia's actions, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without power for the fourth day. This is the tenth power outage at the station caused by Russia's actions. In addition, Russia laid 200 kilometers of power lines, preparing to try to seize the station, connect it to the power grid, and restart it.

- Sybiha reported.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the most terrible thing is that the Russian leaders working on this plan are so eager to please their bosses in Moscow that they ignore any nuclear safety issues. We have already seen such a pattern of behavior in 1986."

Moscow's irresponsible actions have led to too many risks over the years. Deliberate strikes near nuclear facilities, such as the drone explosion near the South Ukrainian NPP this week, the previous drone strike on the Chornobyl containment, and other reckless actions. However, Russia's attempt to restart the ZNPP may be the worst of all and pose the greatest risk. Moscow is actively trying to involve the IAEA in this adventure and justify its seizure of the ZNPP.

- Sybiha added.

He noted that such a scenario leads to an irreversible collapse of the peaceful nuclear order created by the IAEA.

We demand that the agency take a principled stand. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be returned to Ukraine, its rightful owner. We call on all countries interested in nuclear safety and security to make it clear to Moscow that its nuclear adventure must end.

- Sybiha summarized.

Zaporizhzhia NPP without external power for over three days, situation causes concern - The Guardian27.09.25, 13:58 • 3102 views

Addition

On Thursday, September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

On September 26, for the second day in a row, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine