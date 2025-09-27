Zaporizhzhia NPP without power for the fourth day: Russia laid 200 km of lines to seize the plant - Sybiha

As a result of Russia's actions, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been without power for the fourth day. The occupiers laid 200 kilometers of power lines, preparing to try to seize the station, connect it to the power grid, and restart it. This was reported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andriy Sybiha, as reported by UNN.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "the most terrible thing is that the Russian leaders working on this plan are so eager to please their bosses in Moscow that they ignore any nuclear safety issues. We have already seen such a pattern of behavior in 1986."

Moscow's irresponsible actions have led to too many risks over the years. Deliberate strikes near nuclear facilities, such as the drone explosion near the South Ukrainian NPP this week, the previous drone strike on the Chornobyl containment, and other reckless actions. However, Russia's attempt to restart the ZNPP may be the worst of all and pose the greatest risk. Moscow is actively trying to involve the IAEA in this adventure and justify its seizure of the ZNPP. - Sybiha added.

He noted that such a scenario leads to an irreversible collapse of the peaceful nuclear order created by the IAEA.

We demand that the agency take a principled stand. The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant must be returned to Ukraine, its rightful owner. We call on all countries interested in nuclear safety and security to make it clear to Moscow that its nuclear adventure must end. - Sybiha summarized.

Addition

On Thursday, September 25, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

On September 26, for the second day in a row, the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply.