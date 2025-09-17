UN cuts 2026 budget by over $500 million

The United Nations has completed its review of the 2026 budget estimate, proposing a reduction in expenditures of more than $500 million. This was reported on the organization's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the revised estimates, presented on Monday, September 15, to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), provide for a reduction in resources of 15.1% and positions of 18.8% in the regular budget compared to 2025.

The support account for peacekeeping operations, which funds personnel and services that provide support to UN missions around the world, is also subject to cuts in the 2025/26 period - the report says.

In a letter to member states, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the cuts were the result of a thorough analysis of the order of mandate implementation and resource allocation.

According to a senior UN official, the updated budget draft will amount to $3.238 billion instead of about $3.7 billion, as previously planned. This means a reduction of 2,681 jobs.

António Guterres announced a "reduction of more than 15% of the regular budget level," which is equivalent to approximately $500 million.

He emphasized that the cuts will affect three main areas of UN activity - peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development. At the same time, programs for the least developed countries will remain unchanged.

For some colleagues, these changes will mean their families moving, for others - new functions or a change of subordination, and for some - the end of their service at the UN - he explained.

About 200 employees from Geneva and New York are expected to be transferred to less expensive cities, including Nairobi. This is part of the UN80 initiative, which Guterres is promoting to increase the organization's flexibility and efficiency.

