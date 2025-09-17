UN cuts 2026 budget by over $500 million

$41.230.05
September 16, 04:50 PM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
September 16, 07:30 AM
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
Trump announced a great conversation with Modi: it was about resolving the conflict in Ukraine
September 16, 06:36 PM
Former Dynamo and Shakhtar goalkeeper detained while attempting to illegally cross the border, he is already in a training center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - media
September 16, 08:20 PM
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain
September 16, 08:51 PM
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the city
10:47 PM
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden
03:37 AM
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
September 16, 04:50 PM
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv Oblast
September 16, 12:55 PM
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Charles III
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Czech Republic
Poland
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and Anyma
September 16, 02:15 PM
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performance
September 16, 12:26 PM
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
September 15, 08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
September 14, 09:45 AM
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator
Ammunition

UN cuts 2026 budget by over $500 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 192 views

The United Nations has completed its review of the 2026 budget estimate, proposing a spending cut of over $500 million. This will result in the elimination of 2,681 jobs and the relocation of approximately 200 employees to less expensive cities.

UN cuts 2026 budget by over $500 million

The United Nations has completed its review of the 2026 budget estimate, proposing a reduction in expenditures of more than $500 million. This was reported on the organization's website, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the revised estimates, presented on Monday, September 15, to the Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions (ACABQ), provide for a reduction in resources of 15.1% and positions of 18.8% in the regular budget compared to 2025.

The support account for peacekeeping operations, which funds personnel and services that provide support to UN missions around the world, is also subject to cuts in the 2025/26 period

- the report says.

In a letter to member states, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that the cuts were the result of a thorough analysis of the order of mandate implementation and resource allocation.

According to a senior UN official, the updated budget draft will amount to $3.238 billion instead of about $3.7 billion, as previously planned. This means a reduction of 2,681 jobs.

António Guterres announced a "reduction of more than 15% of the regular budget level," which is equivalent to approximately $500 million.

He emphasized that the cuts will affect three main areas of UN activity - peace and security, human rights, and sustainable development. At the same time, programs for the least developed countries will remain unchanged.

For some colleagues, these changes will mean their families moving, for others - new functions or a change of subordination, and for some - the end of their service at the UN

- he explained.

About 200 employees from Geneva and New York are expected to be transferred to less expensive cities, including Nairobi. This is part of the UN80 initiative, which Guterres is promoting to increase the organization's flexibility and efficiency.

Vita Zelenetska

