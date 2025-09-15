$41.280.03
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 12187 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 17407 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 21783 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 51079 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 34768 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31842 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35750 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57724 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 73070 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
A week before the UN General Assembly, Trump will be in Europe, Kyiv plans an active week of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced an active week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the importance of coordinated work with European leaders to pressure Russia.

A week before the UN General Assembly, Trump will be in Europe, Kyiv plans an active week of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Now – a week before the General Assembly – President Trump will be in Europe. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Kyiv is planning an active week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

We are also planning an active week of our diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, and it is important that this week gives an impetus to diplomacy. Now – a week before the General Assembly – President Trump will be in Europe 

- Zelenskyy stated.

The reality of Russian terror and atrocities: Sybiha on the deadly attack on Yarova amid the start of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly09.09.25, 16:52 • 3074 views

Let's add

The President reminded that our very active work with the leaders of European countries continues, so that we are all coordinated and truly achieve solutions to pressure Russia – solutions that will still have to be made.

And if there is no truly tangible response from the world to Russia's dragging out of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army launches drones with impunity even into Poland, Putin will continue to perceive this as permission to wage war 

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Trump announces conversation with Chinese leader on Friday15.09.25, 15:45 • 1888 views

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
Donald Trump
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyiv
Poland