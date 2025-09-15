A week before the UN General Assembly, Trump will be in Europe, Kyiv plans an active week of diplomacy - Zelenskyy

Now – a week before the General Assembly – President Trump will be in Europe. As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported, Kyiv is planning an active week of diplomacy at the UN General Assembly, UNN reports.

The President reminded that our very active work with the leaders of European countries continues, so that we are all coordinated and truly achieve solutions to pressure Russia – solutions that will still have to be made.

And if there is no truly tangible response from the world to Russia's dragging out of the war, if sanctions and tariffs are postponed, if the Russian army launches drones with impunity even into Poland, Putin will continue to perceive this as permission to wage war - Zelenskyy summarized.

