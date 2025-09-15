Trump announces conversation with Chinese leader on Friday

$41.280.03
Exclusive
12:27 PM
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
09:58 AM
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Forecasters give a forecast for September 15: where to expect rain and thunderstorms
September 15, 03:58 AM
Commander of the SBS "Madyar" reported on the suspension of Starlink's operation
September 15, 05:13 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
08:30 AM
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
09:21 AM
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countries
09:21 AM
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipe
08:30 AM
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht Day
September 13, 04:18 PM
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular films
September 13, 07:00 AM
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Scott Bessent
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Europe
Spain
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winners
08:11 AM
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reason
September 15, 07:06 AM
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long table
September 14, 09:45 AM
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitation
September 13, 02:46 PM
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
September 12, 02:01 PM
Actual
Truth Social
Financial Times
TikTok
The Guardian
FAB-250

Trump announces conversation with Chinese leader on Friday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

US President Donald Trump will hold a conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday. This was preceded by a successful trade meeting in Europe, where an agreement was also reached regarding a company that "the youth wanted to save."

Trump announces conversation with Chinese leader on Friday

President Donald Trump said he would hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. He also said that a major trade meeting in Europe between the US and China went very well, UNN reports.

A major trade meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will conclude soon. An agreement was also reached on a "certain" company that young people in our country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will speak with President Xi on Friday. Our relationship remains very strong!!!

- Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Addition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US and China are close to reaching an agreement on the social media platform TikTok, but the deal may depend on China's demands for trade concessions.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the prospects for a Trump-Xi summit in Beijing are overshadowed by customs tariffs and the issue of fentanyl.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, responding to reports that the US recently called on G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, said that China's cooperation with Russia "is legitimate, legal and impeccable."

Anna Murashko

Truth Social
Scott Bessent
TikTok
Financial Times
NATO
Donald Trump
Europe
Xi Jinping
China
United States