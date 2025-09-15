Trump announces conversation with Chinese leader on Friday

President Donald Trump said he would hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. He also said that a major trade meeting in Europe between the US and China went very well, UNN reports.

A major trade meeting in Europe between the United States of America and China went very well! It will conclude soon. An agreement was also reached on a "certain" company that young people in our country very much wanted to save. They will be very happy! I will speak with President Xi on Friday. Our relationship remains very strong!!! - Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Addition

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the US and China are close to reaching an agreement on the social media platform TikTok, but the deal may depend on China's demands for trade concessions.

Earlier, the Financial Times wrote that the prospects for a Trump-Xi summit in Beijing are overshadowed by customs tariffs and the issue of fentanyl.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian, responding to reports that the US recently called on G7 and NATO members to collectively impose additional tariffs on China for buying Russian oil, said that China's cooperation with Russia "is legitimate, legal and impeccable."