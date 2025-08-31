$41.260.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani leader Aliyev at the SCO summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin during the SCO summit. The parties discussed strategic partnership, growing trade, and cooperation in energy and digitalization.

Xi Jinping met with Azerbaijani leader Aliyev at the SCO summit

In Tianjin, a meeting took place between President Ilham Aliyev and the President of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Azerbaijani media emphasized that the head of the Communist Party and the entire PRC, in his greeting to the leader of Azerbaijan, focused on the words "My dear friend," writes UNN with reference to Haqqin.

Details

The President of the PRC greeted Ilham Aliyev with the words "my dear friend" and expressed gratitude for accepting his invitation and participating in the "SCO plus" summit, as well as in the solemn events and military parade dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism.

Xi Jinping emphasized that Azerbaijan and China have built successful cooperation for more than 30 years, and now bilateral ties are developing at the level of comprehensive strategic partnership. He also mentioned Ilham Aliyev's state visit to the PRC, highlighting the significance of the negotiations held during the visit.

The President of the People's Republic of China emphasized the growth of trade between the two countries, the expansion of cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable energy, as well as in the field of digitalization.

Xi Jinping also stated that Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation is strengthening within the framework of the "One Belt, One Road" project. He emphasized the importance of transporting Chinese goods through the territory of Azerbaijan and the significance of the Trans-Caspian route.

Putin arrived in China to participate in the SCO summit - Russian media31.08.25, 04:47 • 2204 views

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit

The summit takes place against a backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, including Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, the conflict in Ukraine, and international tariff disputes. Xi, acting as chairman, will preside over the summit.

Leaders from over 20 countries and heads of 10 international organizations will participate, including Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Guterres and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev will attend the meeting.

Leaders are expected to sign the Tianjin Declaration and approve a 10-year strategy, as well as final documents on security, trade, energy, and cultural cooperation.

Addition

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in Tianjin to participate in the SCO summit. Bilateral meetings are planned, including with the leaders of China and Russia, to discuss regional security and economic cooperation.

