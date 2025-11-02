$42.080.01
Trump officially stated that the US does not plan nuclear tests for now – only "systemic" ones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

US President Donald Trump said that America is not planning nuclear tests for now, as he and senior US officials had previously reported.

Trump officially stated that the US does not plan nuclear tests for now – only "systemic" ones

US President Donald Trump has officially stated that the United States currently does not plan to conduct nuclear tests, despite his recent calls for "level playing field tests" with other nations. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright clarified that this refers only to technical checks without nuclear explosions. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

I think the tests we're talking about now are system tests. These are not nuclear explosions. These are what we call non-critical explosions 

— Wright explained on Fox News on Sunday.

According to him, such tests include "all other parts of a nuclear weapon to ensure they provide the appropriate geometry and preparation for a nuclear explosion," but do not involve the activation of a nuclear charge.

Part. Trump does not rule out underground nuclear weapons tests in the US

Earlier, Trump stated that he had instructed the Pentagon to begin testing American nuclear weapons, citing programs in Russia and other countries. Moscow, in particular, reported testing an underwater drone with a nuclear engine and a cruise missile capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

However, Wright reassured Americans that no explosions or danger to the public are expected.

When asked if residents near the Nevada nuclear test site should expect to see a mushroom cloud at some point, I can simply answer: no, you shouldn't worry about it

— he emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that America plans to conduct nuclear exercises on par with other nations and said that details would soon be known. 

US Vice President J.D. Vance stated that testing the nuclear arsenal is necessary to verify "proper functionality."

UN Secretary-General António Guterres criticized the US President's statement about the possible resumption of nuclear weapons tests, emphasizing the extremely high nuclear risks.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth stated that the US decision to resume nuclear tests makes nuclear conflict less likely. 

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Fox News
António Guterres
Bloomberg L.P.
United Nations
Donald Trump
United States