António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General, criticized the US President's statement about plans to resume nuclear weapons testing.

UNN reports with reference to Associated Press.

Details

UN Secretary-General António Guterres stated that "current nuclear risks are already extremely high" for other countries to join them, referring to Trump's statement about the possible resumption of nuclear weapons testing by the United States of America.

Guterres' spokesperson Farhan Haq reported the UN Secretary-General's position on this matter

We must never forget the catastrophic consequences of over 2,000 nuclear weapons tests conducted over the past 80 years. Nuclear tests cannot be allowed under any circumstances - the statement reads.

Recall

Donald Trump instructed the US Department of War to begin nuclear weapons testing immediately. He noted that the US has the most nuclear weapons, while Russia and China are lagging behind.

Russia's testing of the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle "are not nuclear in any way." This was stated by Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin.