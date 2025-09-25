$41.380.00
Publications
Exclusives
UN names five key aspects to halt global warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1148 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, at a high-level summit on climate change, identified a key goal: to halt the global temperature increase. He named five nuances affecting climate change, including the transition to clean energy and stopping deforestation.

UN names five key aspects to halt global warming

On September 24, a high-level summit on climate change was held at the UN General Assembly. UN Secretary-General António Guterres set a key goal for the next decade - to stop the global temperature rise. This is reported by UNN with reference to Guterres' speech at the Summit, the United Nations, and a post by the UN Secretary-General on the X social network.

Details

According to the UN, leaders of more than 100 countries announced or confirmed new national climate action plans during this summit.

Guterres emphasized that the Paris Climate Agreement has changed the situation for the better over the past 10 years, as the projected global temperature increase has decreased from 4°C to less than 3°C. But new plans are now needed - by 2035.

Guterres named five nuances affecting climate change:

  1. energy is the first. "Fossil fuels still dominate. We must accelerate the transition to clean energy," the official said;
    1. methane emissions need to be reduced;
      1. the destruction of forests as the largest natural carbon sinks should be stopped;
        1. implement technologies that will reduce emissions from heavy industry;
          1. developing countries, which have contributed the least to this crisis, suffer the most from the climate crisis, so such states should be helped financially.

            At the #UNGA climate summit, I called on leaders to step up their national climate action plans to accelerate a just energy transition worldwide.

            - Guterres' post reads.

            More from the UN Secretary-General's theses:

            • last year, investments in clean energy were twice as high as in fossil fuels, so clean energy is competitive;
              • China achieved its 2030 wind and solar energy target 6 years ahead of schedule;
                • India achieved 50% of its electricity from non-fossil sources 5 years ahead of schedule.

                  Recall

                  US President Donald Trump at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly claimed "global cooling" and erroneous UN forecasts regarding climate change. He also criticized wind farms, calling them inefficient.

                  Climate change will cause trillions of rubles in damage to Russia - intelligence19.09.25, 06:17

                  Vita Zelenetska

