Climate change will cause trillions of rubles in damage to Russia - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The thawing of permafrost and extreme weather events will cost the Russian economy trillions of rubles; up to 60% of buildings in the Arctic have already been affected. The total damage to infrastructure will exceed $100 billion, and the total losses for the Russian economy are estimated at least at 5 trillion rubles by 2050.

Climate change will cause trillions of rubles in damage to Russia - intelligence

The melting of permafrost and the increase in extreme natural phenomena will cost the Russian economy trillions of rubles; up to 60% of buildings in the Arctic have already been affected. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS), informs UNN.

Details

They indicate that by mid-century, losses to the housing stock alone could reach $20.7 billion, and total damage to infrastructure will exceed $100 billion.

Total losses for the Russian economy are estimated at least at 5 trillion rubles by 2050. The maintenance of roads in the northern regions will be especially costly – from 422 to 865 billion rubles annually. The biggest risks threaten Chukotka, Yakutia, and Magadan Oblast

- the report says.

The FIS notes that problems also arise in the Russian agricultural sector: thus, in the southern regions, a decrease in grain yields is expected with losses of more than 100 billion rubles per year, while a partial expansion of production in the central and northern regions will not be able to compensate for this deficit.

"Even digital infrastructure is under threat: by 2050, up to 30% of data centers in the Moscow region could fall victim to floods, fires, and strong winds. Already today, losses from natural disasters amount to 900 billion rubles annually. Russia is rapidly entering a phase of systemic degradation of infrastructure, economy, and agriculture, and the consequences of climate change will only deepen the crisis," the FIS added.

Recall

Russian oil pipeline monopolist "Transneft" warned producers about a possible reduction in oil production. This is due to drone attacks, which have reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by almost a fifth.

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
