"You will not see this delay": Budanov on whether the war with Israel affected Iranian supplies to Russia

Russia does not depend on supplies from Iran, and therefore the Iran-Israel war did not affect this. Iran supplies Russia only with technology, mostly gunpowder. At the same time, Russia has long been producing "Shaheds" at home. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov on the air of the program "On the front line", reports UNN.

I'm sorry to disappoint you, but the Russian Federation does not depend on supplies from Iran. Only components come from Iran, mostly gunpowder. This whole process is a bit slow, but let's say that you seriously won't see this delay and slowdown. "Shaheds" have long been produced in the Russian Federation, so the answer is simple: in seriousness, this will not be reflected in any way - said Budanov.

He emphasized that Russia could somehow help Iran, but would not do so.

Can it, purely technically? Yes, purely technically it can. Will it do it? No, it won't. And the explanation for this is precisely in the plane of geopolitics - added Budanov.

Iran demands from the UN to recognize Israel and the USA as responsible for the 12-day war. The head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araqchi, wrote a corresponding letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres.