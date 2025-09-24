$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
06:56 AM • 330 views
UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this
06:43 AM • 574 views
100 TB of data and Aksyonov's correspondence: intelligence repeatedly hacked the servers of the occupation authorities in Crimea
September 23, 07:19 PM • 18058 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 35539 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 30186 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 29076 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56850 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 28243 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 64437 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42760 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2m/s
81%
755mm
Popular news
Russian army storms Plavni-Prymorske-Stepnohirsk despite significant losses - DeepStateSeptember 23, 09:12 PM • 12131 views
In temporarily occupied Mariupol, Russia is building a "customs office"September 23, 11:53 PM • 14314 views
Lavrov arrived in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly01:25 AM • 13015 views
Film actress Claudia Cardinale dies at 88Photo02:37 AM • 13522 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12306 views
Publications
Libra zodiac sign: characteristics of natural diplomats and artistsPhoto05:30 AM • 9616 views
Mold in the bathroom: causes, removal methods, and preventionPhoto05:16 AM • 12681 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 56851 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medicationsSeptember 23, 10:33 AM • 41718 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhotoSeptember 23, 08:45 AM • 58391 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Edgars Rinkēvičs
Keith Kellogg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditionsSeptember 23, 12:00 PM • 23799 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 84557 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 45313 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 60012 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 111706 views
Actual
MiG-31
The Guardian
Fox News
YouTube
Shahed-136

UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for a ceasefire in Ukraine at a meeting of the UN Security Council. He emphasized that the war has been going on for over three and a half years, leading to numerous civilian casualties and infrastructure destruction.

UN Secretary-General: over 14,000 civilians killed in Ukraine, hundreds of children – it's time to stop this

At a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, Secretary-General António Guterres delivered a speech on the situation in Ukraine. He recalled that Russia's full-scale war has been going on for more than three and a half years, causing civilian casualties and destroying critical infrastructure every day. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited by international law. They must stop now

– Guterres emphasized.

According to the Secretary-General, since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, more than 14,000 civilians, including hundreds of children, have been confirmed dead. More than 36,000 have been injured. He warned that recent months have been among the bloodiest for civilians since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Of particular concern are the strikes on energy infrastructure, which, according to Guterres, could plunge millions of Ukrainians "into darkness and cold on the eve of the fourth winter of the war." He also recalled the danger posed by the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The UN Secretary-General called for intensified diplomatic efforts.

We cannot afford to lose the current, fragile diplomatic momentum. The longer this war continues, the more devastating its consequences will be for everyone. I once again call for a comprehensive and sustainable ceasefire that will pave the way for a just and lasting peace 

– Guterres stated.

He noted the importance of recent negotiations, particularly in Istanbul, where an agreement was reached on the exchange of prisoners of war and the issue of abducted children was raised.

Guterres emphasized that the United Nations "remains fully mobilized" to provide humanitarian assistance and support peace initiatives. He called on all member states to act in accordance with the UN Charter and resolve international disputes by peaceful means.

Recall

At the opening of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres drew special attention to diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine.

In New York, the 80th session of the UN General Assembly took place the day before, bringing together about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers from around the world. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council in New York, called on the organization's member states to unite efforts to force Russia to take steps towards peace and stop aggression against Ukraine.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Electricity
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations Security Council
charity
António Guterres
United Nations
New York City
Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine