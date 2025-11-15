$42.060.03
UN Secretary-General condemns massive Russian missile attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 326 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned Russia's large-scale missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. He stressed that attacks on civilians and infrastructure are unacceptable.

UN Secretary-General condemns massive Russian missile attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he condemned Russian missile and drone attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Guterres' post on the social network X.

I strongly condemn Russia's large-scale missile and drone strikes on several regions of Ukraine

- Guterres wrote.

He emphasized that "attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are unacceptable and must cease immediately."

"I reiterate my call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire as a first step towards a just, comprehensive and lasting peace that fully ensures the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the post reads.

Recall

On the night of November 14, Russia attacked Ukraine with 19 missiles and 430 drones of various types; air defense managed to neutralize 419 aerial targets. Despite significant successes of air defense, the attack caused destruction at 44 locations and led to the death and injury of civilians. 

Vita Zelenetska

