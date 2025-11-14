The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 36, six hospitalized

The number of victims of the massive night attack on Kyiv has increased to 36, six of whom are in hospitals. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as reported by UNN.

36 people were injured in the enemy's attack on the capital last night. Six of them are in hospitals. Five are in serious condition - Klitschko reported.

He also added that six Kyiv residents died.

Gas supply to 10 buildings in Kyiv temporarily suspended after night attack by Russia

Recall

Earlier it was known that as a result of the night attack on Kyiv, the number of victims increased to 34 people. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the site of the Russian drone strike on a 9-story building.