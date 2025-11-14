Gas supply to 10 buildings in Kyiv temporarily suspended after night attack by Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Due to enemy shelling in Kyiv, a number of gas-supplied buildings in several districts were damaged. Gas distribution to 10 apartment buildings has been temporarily stopped.
"Kyivgaz" is eliminating the consequences of the attack on the night of November 14, gas distribution to 10 apartment buildings has been temporarily stopped, reports UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.
Details
As reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, due to the enemy shelling in Kyiv, a number of gasified buildings in Desnianskyi, Dniprovskyi, Obolonskyi, Podilskyi, and Solomianskyi districts were damaged.
In accordance with safety requirements, gas distribution to 10 gasified apartment buildings has been temporarily suspended. All city services are working under increased load
