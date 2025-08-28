Zelenskyy discussed steps towards a ceasefire with UN Secretary-General Guterres

$41.320.08
47.880.39
ukenru
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 7134 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 15532 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
01:37 PM • 48297 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
01:24 PM • 27597 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
11:21 AM • 41989 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 85138 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 107099 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 97170 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 113834 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 82388 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
54%
752mm
Popular news
Massive Russian attack on Kyiv: already 12 dead, three of them childrenAugust 28, 07:26 AM • 64291 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 14 dead and 38 wounded reported so far - KCMAPhotoVideoAugust 28, 08:54 AM • 71628 views
Leaders of the "coalition of the willing" reacted to Russian strikes on Kyiv: statements by Starmer and MacronAugust 28, 09:33 AM • 140891 views
Russian missiles flew 50 meters from the EU delegation in Ukraine - von der LeyenAugust 28, 10:55 AM • 61172 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 23214 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
03:40 PM • 7138 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideo02:30 PM • 23797 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 202501:37 PM • 48342 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 167918 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 170227 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
United States
Germany
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 110094 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 141069 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 142413 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 135487 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 166908 views
Actual
Pantsir missile system
S-300 missile system
Buk air defense system
COVID-19
TikTok

Zelenskyy discussed steps towards a ceasefire with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed steps for a ceasefire and preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Zelenskyy thanked Guterres for his condolences to the families who lost loved ones during the attack on Kyiv.

Zelenskyy discussed steps towards a ceasefire with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres the steps necessary to achieve a ceasefire. The head of state also thanked the UN chief for his words of sympathy to the families who lost loved ones as a result of the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's page on Telegram.

Details

We talked about the steps that need to be taken to stop the killing of people. Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. Only in this format can all the most important issues be discussed. However, Russia, in response, only puts forward new conditions and continues its aggression. We support António Guterres's position that a ceasefire should be the first step towards real peace

 - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy and Guterres discussed preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which Ukraine will organize important events.

We count on the Secretary-General's participation in them

- noted Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked Guterres for his words of sympathy and solidarity with Ukrainian families who lost loved ones during the last large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.

Thank you for your clear support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The world must restore the power of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter

- added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper, Turkey is joining the process.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work and increasing pressure on Russia with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The discussion focused on the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and Ukraine's European integration path.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
European Commission
António Guterres
United Nations
European Union
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Kyiv