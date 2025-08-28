Zelenskyy discussed steps towards a ceasefire with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with UN Secretary-General António Guterres the steps necessary to achieve a ceasefire. The head of state also thanked the UN chief for his words of sympathy to the families who lost loved ones as a result of the large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv, writes UNN with reference to Zelenskyy's page on Telegram.

Details

We talked about the steps that need to be taken to stop the killing of people. Ukraine is ready for a meeting at the level of leaders. Only in this format can all the most important issues be discussed. However, Russia, in response, only puts forward new conditions and continues its aggression. We support António Guterres's position that a ceasefire should be the first step towards real peace - emphasized the President.

Zelenskyy and Guterres discussed preparations for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, on the sidelines of which Ukraine will organize important events.

We count on the Secretary-General's participation in them - noted Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian leader also thanked Guterres for his words of sympathy and solidarity with Ukrainian families who lost loved ones during the last large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv.

Thank you for your clear support of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The world must restore the power of international law and respect for the principles of the UN Charter - added Zelenskyy.

Addition

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed security guarantees for Ukraine with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Next week, the entire configuration will be on paper, Turkey is joining the process.

Also, Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed diplomatic work and increasing pressure on Russia with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The discussion focused on the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and Ukraine's European integration path.