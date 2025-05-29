$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
01:16 PM • 27344 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

10:11 AM • 40574 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

May 29, 08:40 AM • 65220 views

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

Exclusive
May 29, 08:12 AM • 58702 views

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

May 29, 06:00 AM • 106511 views

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

May 28, 05:16 PM • 80730 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 112175 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 108390 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 113354 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 101592 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program

Kyiv • UNN

 • 382 views

The IMF has reached an agreement with Ukraine on the eighth review of the EFF program, which will allow the allocation of $0.5 billion. The total amount of payments will reach $10.65 billion.

Ukraine and the IMF have reached a staff-level agreement on the 8th review of the EFF program

The IMF mission on the eighth review of the "Extended Financing Facility" program with Ukraine, which worked in Kyiv on May 20-27, has been completed. The result is an agreement at the staff level (SLA). This was reported by the IMF, writes UNN.

Details

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation led by Mr. Gavin Gray held talks with the Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, Ukraine, from May 20 to 27 on the Eighth Review of the four-year Extended Fund Facility (EFF). At the conclusion of the discussions, Mr. Gray made the following statement:

"IMF staff and the Ukrainian authorities have reached an agreement at the expert level on the Eighth Review of the EFF program, which is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board. The issue is expected to be submitted to the Board for consideration in the coming weeks."

It is noted that after that Ukraine will have access to financing in the amount of about 0.5 billion US dollars, and the total amount of payments under the program will reach 10.65 billion US dollars.

The total size of the program remains unchanged (15.5 billion US dollars).

It is emphasized that the performance indicators of the program remain high. All quantitative performance criteria as of the end of March this year have been met. Agreements have also been reached on policy measures and reforms aimed at supporting macroeconomic stability.

Let us remind

The IMF mission began work on the next review of the EFF program for Ukraine on May 20.

Reference

On March 31, 2023, the IMF Executive Board approved a four-year program under the Extended Financing Mechanism (EFF) for Ukraine with financing of approximately US$15.5 billion (SDR 11.6 billion). 

The program is part of a package of international support for Ukraine in the amount of approximately US$148.8 billion for 2023-2027.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
